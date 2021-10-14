Rachel Dutton scores 2, Cedar Creek field hockey defeats Middle

With 6 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Chloe Breakell scored for the Panthers. It was the team’s first shot on net, and just like that Middle took an early 1-0 lead.

But the Panthers responded in the second quarter.

Riley DeMarco scored off an assist from Ava Hammonds early in the quarter, which tied the game 1-1. Five minutes later, Olivia Torres scored and DeMarco assisted, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

"Honestly, we usually get back once we see that we are kind of down," Dutton said. "We lift up each other as much as we can, which really improves our play. Once we come together and realize we need to bring ourselves up, that's when our game comes back."

However, just one minute later, Middle's Jada Nagle scored off an assist from Gwen Boal to tie the game 2-2. Four minutes later, with only seconds remaining, it seemed that would be the halftime score.

But Dutton had other ideas.

DeMarco sent her a pass near the right side of the cage, and Dutton was able to get the shot between the goaltender's legs. Dutton also scored off an assist from DeMarco just 15 seconds into the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. DeMarco finished with a goal and three assists.