Quanirah Montague sparks AC girls past Absegami

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Quanirah Montague turned heads even before the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team’s early-season showdown with Absegami started Monday night.
She looks much bigger, stronger and more coordinated than she did as a freshman.
Once the game started, Montague really gave the crowd, which included her raucous family, something to be excited about.
The 6-foot-4 junior scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots as the Vikings beat their Cape-Atlantic League American Division rival 45-35. Montague’s family sat in the bleachers across from the Vikings’ bench and cheered every move she made.
“This is big,” Montague said. “I appreciate this win. My family helped me out a lot.”
Montague played in just two games last season because of COVID-19.
“Since I didn’t play much last year,” she said, “this year I really have to pick it up.”
Montague’s gamehas evolved since she was a freshman. On Monday, she often dribbled the ball up the floor for the Vikings.
She started slow, sitting most of the first half with two fouls. Montague then controlled the game in the second half.
One stretch at the start of the fourth quarter was particularly impressive.
She drove the lane for a basket, then sank a long-range 3-pointer and finally drove the lane for another layup.
“When she puts her mind to it,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said, “there’s not much you can with her. She can do it all. She can handle it. She can shoot it. She can get to the rim. She’s a high caliber player. Our expectations are for her to get better as the year goes on. Thank God we have her for two more years.”
Both Atlantic City and Absegami are expected to challenge for the CAL title. The Vikings (3-0) are ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11. Absegami (1-1) is No. 10.
Atlantic City wore down the Braves. The Vikings got contributions from multiple players.
Senior guard Sani Garrison-Macon had four steals and four assists. Cea’anai Jackson-Williams grabbed seven rebounds. Sasha Lemons sank a pair of timely 3-pointers. Freshman forward Alexis Gormley scored eight points, and Nashira Suarez played stingy defense and had two assists.
Freshman guard Reese Downey scored a game-high 17 for the Braves.
The challenges will keep coming for the Vikings, who play one of the region’s top schedules. Atlantic City will host Imhotep Charter of Philadelphia on Wednesday and then face Paul VI, No. 1 in The Elite 11, on Dec. 30 at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood.
“We’re learning,” Lantz said. “Little things, like where to be in certain situations. We need those type of games against (Imhotep and Paul VI) to see where we’re at.”
Atlantic City 11 10 12 12 -45
Absegami 11 7 5 12 – 35
AC-Garrison-Macon 5, Lemons 6, Gormley 8, Montague 16, Jackson-Williams 3, Suarez 5, Roach 2
AB-Hartman 1, Downey 17, Wokocha 6, Nurse 2, Fortis 9
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.