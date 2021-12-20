Quanirah Montague sparks AC girls past Absegami

One stretch at the start of the fourth quarter was particularly impressive.

She drove the lane for a basket, then sank a long-range 3-pointer and finally drove the lane for another layup.

“When she puts her mind to it,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said, “there’s not much you can with her. She can do it all. She can handle it. She can shoot it. She can get to the rim. She’s a high caliber player. Our expectations are for her to get better as the year goes on. Thank God we have her for two more years.”

Both Atlantic City and Absegami are expected to challenge for the CAL title. The Vikings (3-0) are ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11. Absegami (1-1) is No. 10.

Atlantic City wore down the Braves. The Vikings got contributions from multiple players.

Senior guard Sani Garrison-Macon had four steals and four assists. Cea’anai Jackson-Williams grabbed seven rebounds. Sasha Lemons sank a pair of timely 3-pointers. Freshman forward Alexis Gormley scored eight points, and Nashira Suarez played stingy defense and had two assists.

Freshman guard Reese Downey scored a game-high 17 for the Braves.