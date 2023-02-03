ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team and Quanirah Montague started slowly this season.

Now, they’re both peaking at the right time.

Montague scored 22 points and made multiple eye-opening plays as Atlantic City won its 14th straight with a 57-49 victory over Red Bank Regional in a Battle by the Bay game Friday night.

“Everybody wasn’t locked in at the start,” Montague said.

The 6-foot-5 Montague combines size, strength and agility. The senior also grabbed nine rebounds, blocked three shots and had four assists and two steals. The Mississippi State recruit appears to have more energy now than she did back in December. Montague said after this season's first few games, she started playing with more freedom, similar to how she performed this summer when she wowed college coaches in AAU contests.

“I’ve improved,” Montague said. "I’ve been working a lot harder. I’m trying to be more defensive-oriented and help my team out.”

Vikings coach Jason Lantz said Montague is simply more patient now than she was at the start. She is averaging 17.9 points and 12.7 rebounds this season.

“Her desire to be a great player … sometimes she’s trying so hard that it’s too hard,” he said, “versus just letting the game come to her.”

Lantz also said the rest of the Vikings are also more accustomed to playing with Montague. Freshman forward Taison Parker contributed 10 points, four rebounds and a steal. Point guard Bridget Roach had eight points.

“Our other players realized,” Lantz said, “that she’s getting double- and triple-teamed and they’re being more aggressive.”

The 28th annual Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City High School is one of the highlights of the high school basketball season. Red Bank (13-8) is one of Shore Conference’s top public schools. The Vikings are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11.

Atlantic City (15-4) took control with a 13-0 run to start the second quarter that turned a two-point lead into a 15-point advantage.

Montague wowed fans with three plays during this stretch. Twice she grabbed defensive rebounds and connected with speedy Vikings guard Sasha Lemons (seven points) with outlet passes for fast-break layups.

“She is a tremendous passer,” Lantz said. “Not just in transition but in the high post as well. She just sees the floor so well, and she’s so unselfish. She could shoot 30 times a game if she wanted to, but she loves getting people the ball.”

Montague did shoot during the decisive second-quarter, making a 3-pointer that gave Atlantic City a 25-12 lead.

Atlantic City led by as many as 23 in the second half, but Red Bank gave the Vikings some anxious moments in the final minutes. The Bucs cut the lead to seven with 22 seconds left but could get no closer. Josie Munson scored a game-high 27 for Red Bank.

The Vikings fell to 1-4 with a 63-44 defeat to Hammonton on Jan. 3. They haven’t lost since. Atlantic City is the No. 2 seed in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, which starts Tuesday.

“I try to tell (the Vikings) to treat every game like a championship,” Lantz said. “That’s hard to do when you’re having a lot of success. The reality is you get the best out of every team. I respect the way our opponents have been going at us recently. It’s great for us because we have to understand that this time of year it’s win or go home.”

