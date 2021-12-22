Qiani Bowens propels St. Joe to win with dramatic steal and layup

Unfortunately, the error loomed over the second half. For instance, Spirit was up one at the time of the steal. The Spartans should have been up three.

“It’s disappointing in a game like this,” Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “We caught it at some point in the second quarter and they just left it since they had the official book. It’s very frustrating.”

Fans nearly filled the Hammonton Middle School to watch this much anticipated early-season matchup. Holy Spirit (1-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11. St. Joe (3-0) is ranked No. 7.

The game was played at a hectic and entertaining pace with players on both teams making moves to the basket and sinking shots from the perimeter that drew roars from the crowd. Spirit's biggest lead was six points. St. Joe's biggest advantage was seven.

Prevard handled the ball for Wildcats and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The 6-foot-3 senior lives in Atlantic City and grew up with many of the Spirit players.