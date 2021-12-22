Qiani Bowens propels St. Joe to win with dramatic steal and layup

HAMMONTON – Qiani Bowens felt he had let the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team down with his defense Wednesday night.
The guard made up for it with one play.
Bowens’ steal and layup with 38 seconds left propelled the Wildcats to a 62-59 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Bowens’ stripped a Spartans ball handler near halfcourt and drove for a breakway layup to put the Wildcats up one point.
“I started out bad, but I made the finishing play to win the game,” Bowens, a transfer from Williamstown, said. “In the timeout (before the steal), I told my teammates there was no way we were losing this game. I really wanted that steal, so I went and got it. I finished it for the team."
After the steal, the Wildcats still had work to do. Ja’son Prevard sank two free throws with six seconds left to give St. Joe a 3-point advantage. Spirit missed a potential tying 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer.
“This is a big game for us. The Holy War is always tough,” Prevard said referring to the nickname for Spirit/St. Joe games. “I live for games like this.”
Wednesday’s game, however, was marred by a scoring error in the second quarter that gave the Wildcats two extra points. The running score in the official book showed St. Joe with 30 points at halftime. But the point totals after each player’s name only added up to 28.
Unfortunately, the error loomed over the second half. For instance, Spirit was up one at the time of the steal. The Spartans should have been up three.
“It’s disappointing in a game like this,” Spirit coach Kyle Dhyne said. “We caught it at some point in the second quarter and they just left it since they had the official book. It’s very frustrating.”
Fans nearly filled the Hammonton Middle School to watch this much anticipated early-season matchup. Holy Spirit (1-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11. St. Joe (3-0) is ranked No. 7.
The game was played at a hectic and entertaining pace with players on both teams making moves to the basket and sinking shots from the perimeter that drew roars from the crowd. Spirit's biggest lead was six points. St. Joe's biggest advantage was seven.
Prevard handled the ball for Wildcats and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The 6-foot-3 senior lives in Atlantic City and grew up with many of the Spirit players.
“The day before the game the coaches pulled me to the side and said we need you to facilitate and control the pace,” Prevard said. “Every time I penetrated, I knew they’d come to me. So I dished it off to my teammates.”
Prevard was as proud of keeping his poise during the game as he was about any of his statistics.
“There was less than a minute left,” he said. “I got a charge called on me. The younger me would have gone crazy. I just stayed locked in. Qiani made a great steal, and I finished it off with free throws.”
St. Joe also got key efforts from Jared Demara, Darryl McGraw and Arnaldo Rodriguez.
Demara got the Wildcats off to a fast start, scoring six of his 12 points in the first quarter. The 6-9 McGraw scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench. Rodriguez finished with 15, including eight in the third quarter.
“It was just a great high school basketball game,” St. Joe coach Paul Rodio said.
Spirit had more than its share of outstanding efforts. Jamil Wilkins led Spirit with 30. Jahmir Smith added 20.
It’s been a tough few weeks for the Spartans. COVID-19 shut Spirit down for most of the preseason.
“We battled,” Dhyne said. “They played as hard as they could play and we gave ourselves a chance to win.”
The two teams will meet again Jan. 20 at Holy Spirit.
Holy Spirit 13 16 15 15 - 59
St. Joseph 11 19 18 14 – 62
HS-K. Gilliam 7, F. Gilliam 9, Wilkins 30, Smith 20, Kane 2
SJ-Harvey-Williams 1, Prevard 15, Demara 12, Bowens 4, Solomon 1, McGraw 6, Abdur-Rahim 6, Rodriguez 15
