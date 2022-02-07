Prominent Atlantic County Junior Football League alumni to celebrate league's history

The Atlantic County Junior Football League will bring back several of its most prominent alumni when it celebrates its 65th anniversary on March 25th at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.
Among those expected to attend the banquet are Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former New York Jets general manager Terry Bradway.
Former NFL players Dino Hall, Joe Callahan, John Stone and Wayne Colman are also expected to attend. Current Green Bay Packer Abdullah Anderson is also expected to attend.
The theme of the event is “One league for one night.” Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski will be the guest speaker. Pete Thompson, a former sports reporter at TV-40 and now a media teacher at Atlantic County Institute of Technology, will host the event. Holy Spirit High School coach A.J. Russo and retired Williamstown coach Frank Fucetola, who both coached in the ACJFL before beginning their high school careers, will be honored.
The event begins at 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.acjflcelebration.com. Proceeds will benefit all of the local junior football leagues with an emphasis on training and equipment to improve player safety. The goal of the ACJFL Celebration Committee, which is organizing the event, is to have as many former ACFL players as possible attend.
The ACJFL began in 1957 and has been the feeder system for most of the region’s high school football teams. Teams such as the Atlantic City Dolphins and Hammonton Hawks are well-known throughout their communities.
In the past few years, the ACJFL has splintered as teams have left to join other leagues, but the teams still serve the youth in their communities.
