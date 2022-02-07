Prominent Atlantic County Junior Football League alumni to celebrate league's history

The Atlantic County Junior Football League will bring back several of its most prominent alumni when it celebrates its 65th anniversary on March 25th at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Among those expected to attend the banquet are Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former New York Jets general manager Terry Bradway.

Former NFL players Dino Hall, Joe Callahan, John Stone and Wayne Colman are also expected to attend. Current Green Bay Packer Abdullah Anderson is also expected to attend.

The theme of the event is “One league for one night.” Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski will be the guest speaker. Pete Thompson, a former sports reporter at TV-40 and now a media teacher at Atlantic County Institute of Technology, will host the event. Holy Spirit High School coach A.J. Russo and retired Williamstown coach Frank Fucetola, who both coached in the ACJFL before beginning their high school careers, will be honored.