Pro lacrosse player Bryce Young to help build program at St. Joseph

Bryce Young is passionate about lacrosse and South Jersey, which are reasons the 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate agreed to expand the sport in the area.

After being the assistant men’s lacrosse coach at NCAA Division I High Point University for the past two years and still having a standout playing career, Young will start another journey and revive the boys program at St. Joseph Academy.

“Leaving college lacrosse, I loved coaching at the college level, but I ultimately wanted to end up back in South Jersey," said Young, who next month will begin his fourth season with the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League, a tour-based league that competes around the country from June to September.

Young decided to leave his position at High Point after St. Joseph president and head of school Stephen Cappuccio reached out to the 26-year-old and asked if he would be interested in restarting a program with the Wildcats.

Cappuccio taught Young at St. Augustine, and Young considers him a mentor and friend. Young agreed without hesitation and now works in the admissions office at the Hammonton school.

"This is where my family is from," said Young, an Egg Harbor Township resident. "I wanted to help grow the sport of lacrosse throughout South Jersey. I just needed to be back here. I love it here and want to grow the game from the youth to the high school level."

The Wildcats will also add a girls lacrosse program and plan to announce a head coach in June, the school's new athletic director Tim Fingerhut said.

St. Joseph hosted a boys team from 2006 to 2009, and again in 2012 and 2018. The 2018 team, coached by Rick Meana, had just 18 kids and played an independent schedule.

Young and Fingerhut are hopeful this time lacrosse will stick at the school.

"It is a sport that is growing in the last five to six years," said Fingerhut, who was named the new named athletic director April 8 and was the longtime ice hockey coach at St. Augustine. (Fingerhut said there are plans to start an ice hockey program at St. Joseph in the future.)

"You've seen such a growth spurt in (lacrosse). For us, getting a high-end guy like Bryce Young to lead our program, we couldn't be more excited about that."

Along with his standout career with the Hermits, Young led the University of Maryland to the NCAA Division I championship in 2017. He also played for the Ohio Machine of Major League Lacrosse in 2018. Young and his Whipsnakes teammates won the PLL title in 2019 and 2020. The Whipsnakes lost in the championship game last season.

The defender has the experience to succeed as a coach.

"It is critical," Fingerhut said. "You will have some kids coming in that may try lacrosse for the first time, so having a guy with Bryce's expertise, his patience, his knowledge, his ability to still play the game and his love for the game is exactly what new players and experienced play need.

"It's a great experience for them, too, because he is one of the top guys in the area."

There are 22 schools in the Cape-Atlantic League, but not all have lacrosse teams.

Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional, Absegami, Oakcrest, Atlantic City, Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May Regional, Cedar Creek, Ocean City and Middle Township have a boys and girls programs.

Millville fields only a girls team, while Vineland has just a boys team. Our Lady of Mercy Academy and St. Augustine Prep have teams, but the Hermits compete in an independent schedule and are not in the CAL for lacrosse.

St. Joseph will eventually add more competition.

"I think it's really exciting," Young said. "Lacrosse in South Jersey is continuing to grow. I think adding another option for young boys and girls in South Jersey where they can go and play and learn is always a good thing."

Private school education is great for the area, Young said.

This summer, Young plans to have camps on campus to show young athletes what St. Joseph has to offer, both academically and athletically. St. Joseph "has it all," including great leadership, Young added.

But, one big concern for many CAL lacrosse teams are numbers. Many programs struggle with getting enough athletes to come out each spring, and some do not have as much depth. For instance, the Atlantic City boys did not field a full lineup this spring and canceled its season.

Whether St. Joseph can field full boys and girls teams next spring is "the million dollar question," Fingerhut said. But the athletic director and Young both anticipate having varsity lacrosse teams next season.

"We know it will take some time, and it will be baby steps at first, for sure, but we will be patient with that," Fingerhut said.

Young is not concerned about numbers. He has grown some strong relationships with youth players in South Jersey as he coaches SouthShore Lacrosse, the club that St. Augustine coach J.C. Valore owns and operates. Young also coaches and helps out with other clubs.

"Hopefully I can get out and get in front of enough kids in South Jersey," Young said, "and let them know that St. Joe's Academy is not only a great option for academics, but you also have the option now to play lacrosse at a private school and in a private school atmosphere."

