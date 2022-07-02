Previous Press Female Athletes of the Year (1993-94 to 2020-21)

1994: Helen Wilks (Bridgeton) track and field
1995: Anne Marie Ambrose (Cumberland Regional) softball and field hockey
1996: Brooke Ewan (Millville) field hockey and softball
1997: Amanda Haines (Hammonton) field hockey, basketball, softball
1998: Abbey Woolley (Ocean City) field hockey, track and field
1999: Alexis Seeley (Cumberland Regional) soccer, basketball
2000: Cyndy Wilks (Bridgeton) tennis, basketball, track and field
2001: Meredith Long (Ocean City): field hockey, swimming, lacrosse
2002: Monica Johnson (Wildwood): basketball
2003: Shameka Speed (Bridgeton) track and field
2004: Kara Ayers (Absegami) field hockey and basketball
2005: Alicia Hall (Holy Spirit) soccer and basketball
2006: Danielle Tauro (Southern Regional) track and field and cross country
2007: Danielle Tauro (Southern Regional) track and field and cross country
2008: Jill Smith (Southern Regional) track and field and cross country
2009: Jill Smith (Southern Reg.) track and field, cross country
2010: Tara Wuko (Wildwood Catholic) cross country, swimming, track and field
2011: Kelsey McCusker (Middle Township) soccer, basketball and lacrosse
2012: Colleen Callahan (Atlantic City) swimming
2013: Colleen Callahan (Atlantic City) swimming
2014: Emily DeMarco (St. Joseph) field hockey and softball
2015: Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) cross country and track and field
2016: Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) soccer, basketball and lacrosse
2017: Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) soccer, basketball and lacrosse
2018: Tess Fisher (Vineland) tennis
2019: Brielle Smith (Oakcrest) soccer and track and field
2020: Kira Sides (Middle Township) soccer, basketball and lacrosse
2021: Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) field hockey, basketball, lacrosse
