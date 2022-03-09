Preview of Wednesday's Wildwood, Mainland Regional, Wildwood Catholic playoff games

Three local high school girls basketball teams will continue their pursuits of state titles Wednesday.
Mainland Regional and Wildwood will compete in state semifinals. Wildwood Catholic will play for a South Jersey championship.
What follows are previews of all three games:
State Group III semifinal
Mainland Regional (27-2) vs. Ewing (25-1)
5 p.m. at Deptford
Mainland has won with defense. The Mustangs allowed an average of 30 points in their four S.J. Group III wins. Senior Camryn Dirks and sophomore Kasey Bretones lead the defense. The Mustangs also have relied on timely scoring from sophomore twins Bella and Ava Mazur and the inside play of Kaitlyn Boggs.
Ewing has won 17 straight games. Sophomore guard Rhian Stokes averages 18.6 points. Sophomore center Joi Johnson averages 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
The Mainland/Ewing winner will advance to Sunday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Chatham and Sparta.
State Group I semifinal
Wildwood (23-4) vs. Shore Regional (18-12)
7 p.m. at Deptford
Senior guard Imene Fathi averages 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Wildwood. Freshman guard Macie McCracken has made 60 3-pointers and averages 15.4 points. Senior center Emily Little has blocked 39 shots. Senior guard Ava Troiano averages nearly three steals per game.
Shore Regional competes in the Shore Conference, which is the state’s toughest girls basketball league. The Blue Devils have won seven straight. Junior forward Rylee Drahos averages 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 steals.
The Wildwood/Shore Regional winner will advance to Sunday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between North Warren and University.
S.J. Non-Public B championship
Wildwood Catholic (23-5) vs. Rutgers Prep (25-2)
5 p.m. at Long Branch
Wildwood Catholic has won 12 of its last 13 games with the lone defeat coming to Mainland Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final. Sophomore guard Kaci Mikulksi has made 61 3-pointers and averages 13.5 points. Junior forward Carly Murphy has made 34 3-pointers. Sophomore center Ava Vodges averages 6.1 rebounds.
Rutgers Prep is one of the state’s top teams. Rutgers’ only New Jersey loss is to St. John Vianney, which is favored to win the Tournament of Champions. Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes averages 18.6 points for Rutgers. Junior forward Katie Leden averages 15 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
The Wildwood Catholic/Rutgers Prep winner will move on to Saturday’s state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey title game between Saddle River Day and Morris Catholic.
