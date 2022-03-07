Preview of this week's high school basketball playoff games

The state high school basketball tournament begins its second week Monday with five local teams still in contention.

The Mainland Regional and Wildwood girls will play for South Jersey titles Monday. The Wildwood Catholic girls and the Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy boys will be involved in Non-Public semifinal games.

A preview of Monday’s games:

S.J. Group III final

Timber Creek (21-5) at Mainland Regional (26-2)5 p.m.

Top-seeded Mainland relies on the balanced scoring of starters Camryn Dirkes, Kaitlyn Boggs, twins Ava and Bella Mazur, and Kasey Bretones. The Mustangs are the Cape-Atlantic League champions and ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Timber Creek is the Tri-County Conference champion and No. 8 in the Elite 11. The Chargers have won eight straight. Senior Amaya Burch averages 23 points. Freshman Nal’La Bennett has made 52 3-pointers.

The winner advances to Wednesday’s state semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Deptford against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Ewing and Colonia.

S.J. Group I final Woodbury (24-2) at Wildwood (22-4)5 p.m.

Senior guard Imene Fathi averages 18 points for top-seeded Wildwood. Freshman guard Macie McCracken averages 15.4 points.

Second-seeded Woodbury has won 16 straight and is ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11. Junior guard Alexis Davis averages 27.6 points and 14.4 rebounds for Woodbury.

The winner advances to the state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Deptford against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Shore Regional and South Hunterdon.

S.J. Non-Public B girls semifinal

Gloucester Catholic (18-6) at Wildwood Catholic (22-5)6 p.m.

Third-seeded Gloucester Catholic relies on senior Angelina Barrera. Sophomore guard Kaci MiKulski has hit 60 3-pointers and averages 13.4 points for Wildwood Catholic.

The winner advances to the South Jersey final at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Long Branch against the winner of Monday’s semifinal between top-seeded Rutgers Prep and No. 5 seed St. Rose.

S.J. Non-Public B boys semifinals

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit (16-8) at Trenton Catholic (20-4) Ranney (20-5) vs. St. Joseph (19-7) at Buena RegionalThe winner of these semifinals will play for the South Jersey title at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lenape.

Holy Spirit relies on the backcourt of Jahmir Smith and Jamil Wilkins, both averaging 12.5 points. Junior forward Ky Gilliam averages 9.5 points and is a standout defender. Trenton Catholic has won 11 straight. Sophomore guard Michael Jones averages 22.4 and has made 54 3-pointers for the Iron Mikes.

In the matchup between St. Joe and Ranney, senior guard Ja’son Prevard averages 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wildcats. Junior guard Arnaldo Rodriguez averages 13.9 points. Junior forward Isaac Hester sparks Ranney.

