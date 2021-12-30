Press-area grapplers have big days at Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sean Dever made a statement on his home mat Thursday.
The Egg Harbor Township High School junior captured the 120-pound title at the 36th Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament in the school’s gymnasium. He won all three of his matches, capped by a technical fall (15-0, 4 minutes, 22 seconds) over Haddonfield’s Will Bayer in the finals.
Dever, who earned a first-round bye, won via pin in his second-round match over Rancocas Valley Regional’s Ismael Maldonado in 1:40. The 17-year-old earned an 11-1 major decision over Bordentown Regional’s Cameron Williams in the semifinals.
Dever placed second in the tournament as a freshman in 2019, which he used as motivation Thursday.
"I feel great," said Dever, who wanted to give all his effort Thursday after not having this tournament last season. "It is a really nice tradition to have the Marinelli Tournament here every year. … I feel great about this year."
Many Press-area wrestlers did very well Thursday.
Mainland Regional's Noah Fontana won the 113-pound title. Oakcrest senior Hogan Horsey won the championship at 126. Ocean City's Charley Cossaboone won at 157. Lower Cape May Regional's Brock Zurawski took home the title at 165. Cole DuBois of SC Wrestling (Schalick/Cumberland Regional) won at 190.
At heavyweight, St.Joseph Academy senior Bryan Butkus won the title with a 2-1 decision over Aiden Fisher of Ocean City.
Mainland's Andrew Siteman (113), Ocean City's Sam Williams (175), Oakcrest's Jurdain Hendricks (132) and Hunter Horsey (138), Lower's Jadan Farrow (157) and Marcus Hebron (215), and EHT's Nick Faldetta (138) each placed second.
Last season, Dever placed fourth at the regional tournament and advanced to the states for the first time in his career. Dever was a first-team Press All-Star. He was pleased with how his teammates performed Thursday, including Nicholas Faldetta's second-place finish at 144.
"The next goal is to get on the podium at states," said Dever, who added he was very happy with his matches Thursday. "Win regions and get on the podium at states. That's what I am hoping for.
"Got to get the teammates up and got to get them motivated. We did pretty well at this tournament."
Cossaboone earned a first-round bye and then won three straight matches via pin to reach the finals. He earned a 7-3 decision over Lower's Farrow, which was an intense bout. Cossaboone had a 2-0 lead, but Farrow tied it on a reversal.
Cossaboone then put together fiver straight points.
"It took me a little bit," said Cossaboone, who recently finished his football season with the Red Raiders. "I took a little break in between. I came here, and I feel good. I feel like where I was when I left off."
Last season, Cossaboone was a second-team Press All Star. He made the regional tournament but just missed states.
On Thursday, Cossaboone was pleased with his first three matches, but admitted he could have done better in the finals. But, he added that he won by technique, not necessarily by strength.
"I felt way more comfortable after those last couple of takedowns, and it ended up working out for me," Cossaboone said.
Zurawski transferred from St. Augustine Prep to Lower. The junior said he enjoys the new atmosphere and competing with his teammates, like Farrow, Hebron and Braydon Castillo. Castillo placed third at 175.
Zurawski earned a first-round bye and won his first two matches via pin. He won by technical fall (15-0, 4:23) in the finals. Overall, the matches went the way he wanted, Zurawski said.
He was a first-team Press All-Star last season.
"I felt great," Zurawski said. "I feel pretty good about heading into the rest of my season. It feels good to be back. Last year, it really (stunk) not having all these tournaments."
EHT's Vince Faldetta (138) and Pinelands' Gavin Wagner (165) and Mateo Mena (285) finished third. Ocean City's Aiden Leypoldt (120), SC Wrestling's David Naylor (132), and Lower's Nathan Stewart (150) and Brody Saltzman (190) placed fourth. Lower's Connor Barikian (113) and Pinelands' Josiah Hart (120) were fifth.

