Press-area grapplers have big days at Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament

"It took me a little bit," said Cossaboone, who recently finished his football season with the Red Raiders. "I took a little break in between. I came here, and I feel good. I feel like where I was when I left off."

Last season, Cossaboone was a second-team Press All Star. He made the regional tournament but just missed states.

On Thursday, Cossaboone was pleased with his first three matches, but admitted he could have done better in the finals. But, he added that he won by technique, not necessarily by strength.

"I felt way more comfortable after those last couple of takedowns, and it ended up working out for me," Cossaboone said.

Zurawski transferred from St. Augustine Prep to Lower. The junior said he enjoys the new atmosphere and competing with his teammates, like Farrow, Hebron and Braydon Castillo. Castillo placed third at 175.

Zurawski earned a first-round bye and won his first two matches via pin. He won by technical fall (15-0, 4:23) in the finals. Overall, the matches went the way he wanted, Zurawski said.

He was a first-team Press All-Star last season.