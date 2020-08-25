St. Augustine Prep rising junior Ryan Weingartner is a versatile and developing baseball talent, and Purdue University took notice.
Weingartner started at second base and sometimes shortstop as a freshman for the Prep in 2019. The spring season this year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder has been an infielder and pitcher this summer for club baseball and at camps. The Purdue recruiters saw him the last two months and kept in contact with him.
Weingartner visited the college’s campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, earlier this month, and committed on Aug. 21 to attend Purdue and play baseball for the Boilermakers on an athletic scholarship.
He won’t sign a national letter of intent until the fall of 2021.
“I’m very excited about it,” said Weingartner, a 16-year-old resident of Berlin in Camden County. “I talked to three coaches the last two months, coach (Chris) Marx, coach (Cooper) Fouts and (head) coach (Greg) Goff. I developed a really good relationship with them all, and that played a big role in my decision. They saw me play at the big events this summer, and I was doing both (playing the infield and pitching). I’m very thankful for the opportunity they gave me.”
Before committing, Weingartner visited the Purdue campus, accompanied by his father and mother (Bill and Melissa Weingartner), and younger brother (Alex).
“I got to see everything I needed to see to make my decision,” Weingartner said. “The campus was nice and it felt like home. It was big, but it didn’t feel big. It had first-class facilities, and a beautiful, all-natural baseball field."
Purdue, NCAA Division I in the Big Ten, went 7-7 this year before the shutdown due to COVID-19 in March. Purdue’s final game was a 19-1 win over Western Kentucky on March 8. The Boilermakers didn’t have a home game.
“It feels great to be in the Big Ten,” Weingartner said. “It’s very competitive with a high level. I’ll keep training and focusing on getting better."
In his only season for St. Augustine Prep in 2019, his fielding helped the Prep to a 24-5 season and a South Jersey Non-Public A championship. The Prep lost to Delbarton 4-3 in eight innings for the state Non-Public A title on June 6. Weingartner didn't always bat as a freshman, being DHed for in some of the games. He batted .300 (6 for 20) with four doubles and six RBIs.
"It's great that Ryan is going to Purdue, and he did it the right way, focusing on academics as well as baseball," St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. "I spoke to coach Marx about him several times. He's a hard worker in the classroom and on the field.
"He was a little kid when we brought him up his freshman year but he made every play and fit right in. He's been committed to the weight room and he's bigger and stronger. He got his (college) decision out of the way early, and we expect big things from him the next two years."
Weingartner didn't get to pitch for the Prep his freshman year, but Bylone said Weingartner probably would have seen some time on the mound this year.
Weingertner played at the Junior National Showcase in June in Hoover, Alabama and at the Prep Baseball Future Games in August in DuBois, Pennsylvania.
His travel team is the Baseball Performance Center Oilers, of Pleasantville.
Weingartner said he committed as a two-way player and may get the opportunity in college to play second base or shortstop, or pitch.
"I like doing both equally and I'm working at both to see where I develop more," Weingartner said. "Wherever I develop more is where I'll play."
