Prep's Brendan Meagher, Mainland's Evan Goldberg finish 2nd at sectionals

St. Augustine Prep golfer Brendan Meagher finished second among individuals Monday in the South Jersey Non-Public Groups A and B sectionals at Mountain View Golf Course in Mercer County on Ewing, Mercer County.

Mainland Regional's Evan Goldberg was second in individual scoring with a 5-over-par 79 in the Central/South Jersey Group III championships at RiverWinds Golf & Tennis Club in West Deptford, Gloucester County. He also helped the Mustangs place second in team scoring (339). Moorestown won with 338.

The top two teams in each sectional tournament and the top five individuals, ties included, advance to the Tournament of Champions/Group Championships to be held May 17 at Hawk Pointe Golf Club in Washington, Warren County.

Meagher shot a 3-over-par 75. Teammate Frank Wren finished third (77). The Hermits were second in team scoring with 331. Christian Brothers' Ethan Lee won the individual title with a 72. Christian Brothers won the team title (318).

Patrick O'Hara (85) and Ryan Small (94) rounded out the score for the Hermits.

For the Mustangs, Xander Matik was fifth (82). Teammates Jake Hennelly (86) and Zachary Freed (92) were rounded out the top four. Ocean City was seventh in team scoring (351). The Red Raiders' Cameron Yoa finished fourth individually (81). Absegami's Evan Ramos and Owen Doyle and Ocean City's Sam Williams tied for 12th with an 84.

Pinelands Regional's Thomas Reilly and Brandan Tyhanic each tied for seventh (78) at Central/South Jersey Group II championships at Twisted Dune Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township.

The Central/South Jersey Group I championships are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cream Ridge Golf Club.

