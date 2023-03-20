The St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eight and second eight won races Sunday at the first Manny Flick-Horvat Regatta of the season on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.
The St. Augustine varsity eight was in the second heat of that division and won a four-boat race in 4 minutes, 53.304 seconds. The Prep crew consisted of stroke Matteo Barbario, Drew Hetzer, Aaron Williams, Charles Penza, Brandon Chick, Sean Dugan, Zach Marks, bow Jack Young and coxswain Thomas Tran. Mainland Regional was third in the race. The boys varsity-eight division had two heats.
The Hermits’ second eight won a two-boat race against Mainland. St. Augustine’s crew included stroke Chris Clayton, Joe Tortella, Will Dowd, Dean DePalma, Anthony Tramp, Jake Casale, Patrick Sacco, bow Luke Poyas and coxswain Luke Grippo. The division had one heat.
All the races were 1,500 meters.
