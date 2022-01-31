Prep swimmers win CAL National; Mainland girls beat OLMA

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Augustine trailed until earning a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 freestyle to go up for good at 50-44. Trevor Nolan won the race in 54.41. Mason Medolla was second, Sean Dugan third.

“It was a good meet. We didn’t save our best for the end, that’s just how it turned out,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “The snow kept us out of practice for a couple days, and we were a little flat. It was a nice final meet to have before states.”

Mainland won four of the first five races and led 41-37 after Mustangs standout Mason Bushay won the 100 butterfly in 58.82. Mainland won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.40 to start the meet. Zach Vasser won two races, the 200 freestyle (2:03.03) and the 400 freestyle (4:15.21). Matt Giannantonio won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.23.

“We had a good meet. I’m proud of how we swam,” Mainland boys coach Brian Booth said. “They were a little stronger than us, but we battled, and that’s what we want to see. I’m proud of our medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. They both qualified for states (the Meet of Champions).”