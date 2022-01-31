Prep swimmers win CAL National; Mainland girls beat OLMA

LINWOOD — The unbeaten St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team overcame an early deficit to beat host Mainland Regional 99-71 on Monday in a winner-take-all meet for the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title.
The Mainland girls swimming team also trailed early but came on to beat visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy 102-68 in a CAL National Conference meet.
All four teams are ranked in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine (9-0 overall 7-0 CAL National) is No. 2 in the boys ranking. The fourth-ranked Mainland boys are 9-2 (6-1).
The fifth-ranked Mainland girls improved to 8-1 (3-1). Eighth-ranked OLMA fell to 5-3 (3-2). The CAL boys and girls conferences were realigned for this season. Both Mainland teams and St. Augustine were previously in the American Conference.
Prep’s Dante Buonadonna led a sweep of the top three places in the boys 100-meter breaststroke to clinch the win. He also anchored the two winning freestyle relay teams.
“It feels great to win the CAL,” said Buonadonna, a 15-year-old sophomore from Millville. “We didn’t really come out with guns blazing, but we got it done. This will help us get ready for states and the Meet of Champions.”
Buonadonna won the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 10.78 seconds. The Hermits’ first win was by Luke Volkmann, who took the 50 freestyle by a half a body length in 25.33 seconds. Hayden Clay took the 100 backstroke in 1:02.01, and teammate Anthony Mortellite was second.
St. Augustine trailed until earning a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 freestyle to go up for good at 50-44. Trevor Nolan won the race in 54.41. Mason Medolla was second, Sean Dugan third.
“It was a good meet. We didn’t save our best for the end, that’s just how it turned out,” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “The snow kept us out of practice for a couple days, and we were a little flat. It was a nice final meet to have before states.”
Mainland won four of the first five races and led 41-37 after Mustangs standout Mason Bushay won the 100 butterfly in 58.82. Mainland won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.40 to start the meet. Zach Vasser won two races, the 200 freestyle (2:03.03) and the 400 freestyle (4:15.21). Matt Giannantonio won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.23.
“We had a good meet. I’m proud of how we swam,” Mainland boys coach Brian Booth said. “They were a little stronger than us, but we battled, and that’s what we want to see. I’m proud of our medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. They both qualified for states (the Meet of Champions).”
In the girls meet, OLMA won the first three races, but Mainland’s Monica Iordanov and Alivia Wainwright led a comeback with two individual and two relay wins apiece. Iordanov won the 50 freestyle in 28.70 and the 100 freestyle 1:02.80. Wainwright took the 100 butterfly in 1:06.89 and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.79. Iordanov and Wainwright were both on the winning freestyle relay teams.
“We knew they were a tough team, but we won the CAL Meet (the CAL Girls Swimming Championships on Thursday), and we prepared for a fast meet, and we were confident,” said Iordanov, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. “We’ve worked hard, and we put in times that are really good. My times were around my best, and I’m happy with them.”
Wainwright and Laci Denn finished first and second, respectively, in the 100 butterfly as Mainland took the lead for good at 42-36. Jordyn Ricciotti was also on those two relay teams and won the 400 freestyle in 4:32.80.
“We knew OLMA would be a challenge today, and we swam as fast as we could,” Mainland girls coach Mike Schiavo said. “It was a nice team effort.”
Scarlett McGlinchey won the 200 IM in 2:29.99 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.56 for OLMA and was on the winning 200 medley relay team. Isabella Valle was first in the 200 freestyle for the Villagers in 2:10.53.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
