Prep swimmers top rival Salesianum

The St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Salesianum School 126-44 on Thursday in a matchup of undefeated teams. Dante Buonadonna, Anthony Mortellite and Trevor Nolan each won two individual races and had two relay wins for the Hermits.

St. Augustine improved to 5-0 on the season. Salesianum School (5-1), of Wilmington, Delaware, swims St. Augustine once a year in a nonleague meet.

Buonadonna won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, Mortellite took the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and Nolan was first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Jonah Alvarez won the 100 butterfly for the Prep and Mike McCarthy took the 500 freestyle. Cole Jennings was part of both winning freestyle relay teams.

Girls basketball

Barnegat 50, Manalapan 45: Emma Thornton led Barnegat with 23 points, 18 rebounds four blocks and two steals, and Cara McCoy added 20 points and six rebounds. The visiting Bengals (6-6) trailed 28-21 at halftime, but outscored Manalapan 29-17 in the second half to win it. Sydney Collins scored seven points for Barnegat. For Manalapan (2-8), Sophia Venezia scored 15 points, Breannis Duran contributed 12 and Laila Hagan had nine.