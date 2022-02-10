Prep, Spirit wrestling teams reach S.J. finals: Late Wednesday roundup

The St. Augustine Prep wrestling team, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, beat host St. John Vianney 37-34 on Wednesday in a South Jersey Public A semifinal match.

St. Augustine (13-4), the third seed, travels to top-seeded Christian Brothers Academy on Friday for the S.J. Non-Public A championship match. St. John Vianney, the No. 2 seed, fell to 16-4.

The Hermits got pins from Tristan McLeer (157 pounds), Trey McLeer (175), Asher Jenkins (215) Brady Small (285) and Richie Grungo (144). Jake Slotnick won an 11-3 major decision at 150. Alex Marshall scored a 14-7 decision at 190.

South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal

(2) Holy Spirit 39, (3) Donovan Catholic 33: Holy Spirit got pins by Talon Fischer at 144, Ken Sherman at 150 and Phillip Doctuer at 285. Gavin Paolone won an 8-5 decision at 132. There were six forfeits, three by each team.

Holy Spirit (10-8) travels to top-seeded Red Bank Catholic on Friday for the South Jersey Non-Public B championship match. Donovan Catholic dropped to 10-10.

South Jersey Group III final

(1) Delsea Regional 60, (2) Lacey Township 12: Top-seeded Delsea (19-4), ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, scored seven pins to win its 11th straight sectional title. Second-seeded Lacey (23-5), ninth in the Elite 11, got a pin from James Circle at 165 and decision victories by Andre Ferraiuolo (138) and Mason Heck (144).

Girls basketball

Bridgeton 37, Buena Reg. 29: Adelina Wilks scored 14 for the Bulldogs (6-10). Clar'nayja Acevedo grabbed 13 rebounds and scored six. Ry'Nayjah Sydnor finished with 12 rebounds, five points and four blocks. Nijah Tanksley and Dayonna McGriff each scored four. Theonna Carroll and Jamya Mosley each scored two. Mosley added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Cami Johnson scored 10 for Buena (4-14). Mya Nicole added eight. Karley Jacobs scored six. Sophia Ramos-Garcia (three) and Autumn Saunders (two) also scored for the Chiefs.

Ocean City 52, Vineland 51: The Red Raiders improved to 11-6. The Fighting Clan fell to 8-7. No further information was available.

Cape May Tech 52, Camden Tech 20: Kennedy Campbell scored a game-high 24 for Cape May Tech (3-9). Alex Garcia scored nine. McKenna Anderson added seven. Izzy Schmucker (six), Hailey Pinto (four) and Amanda Daino (two) also scored.

Unique Bowman scored eight for Camden Tech (2-12).

Wildwood Catholic 62, Egg Harbor Twp. 50: Carly Murphy scored 16 for the Crusaders (17-4). Kaci Mikulski scored 14, including three 3s. Ella McCabe scored 14. Kimmy Casiello made two 3s and scored 11. Ava Vogdes added three points. Adriana Bristow and Anastasia Bowman each scored two.

Lyla Brown scored 13 for the Eagles (10-7). Ava Kraybill added 11. Kara Wilson and Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored nine and eight, respectively. Amelia Zinckgraf (five), Lindsay Dodd (three) and Averie Harding (one) also scored for EHT.

Millville 41, Our Lady of Mercy 38: Brooke Joslin scored 12 and made two 3s for Millville (6-13). San’aa Doss scored 11. Brianee Edwards and Julianna Wilson each score seven. Aaniyah Street scored four.

Angelina Dragone scored 13 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Villagers (10-9). Madelynn Bernhardt had seven points to go with three rebounds and three steals. Drew Coyle scored six and grabbed six rebounds. Savannah Prescott added five points, four rebounds and four steals. Olivia Fiocchi grabbed six rebounds and scored four. Gianna Patitucci scored three.

Boys basketball

Oakcrest 68, LEAP Academy 58: McCray Huggins scored a game-high 31 and made three 3s for Oakcrest (4-12). Terrance Gandy scored 17. Jack O'Brien scored 11. Jaiden Santiago (four), Mickey Cuerquis (three) and Josiah Casanova (two) also scored for the Falcons.

Dwayne Kelly scored 25 for LEAP. Myles Goodwin scored 15, including three 3s.

Millville 51, Bridgeton 49: Jabbar Barriento scored 17 for the Thunderbolts (14-4). Jaden Merrill scored 14. Donte Smith added nine. Khalon Foster and Calem Bowman each scored four. Raquan Ford (two) and Doug Doughty (one) also scored for Millville.

Jabril Bowman led with 14 points for Bridgeton (12-7). Angel Smith scored 11. Dallas Carper added 10. Deshawn Mosley and Walter Williams each scored six. Richard Mosley scored two.

ACIT 59, Cape May Tech 19: Desi Stroud scored 13 for the Red Hawks (13-5). Zaheer Owens scored eight. Edison Reyes score seven and grabbed five rebounds. Jevon Ryther added five rebounds and scored two. Jayden Lopez and Eric WIlliams each scored six.

Lopez added five steals and three assists. Nasir Tucker finished with six assists, five points and three steals. Reggie Verna and Lamaj Owens each scored four. Jevon Ryther, Abdul Hawkins and Zahir Davis-Roberts each scored two.

Mark Richie scored five for Cape May Tech (3-15). Nicholas Boehm (four), Lukas Basile and Luke Czarnecki (three each) and James Murray and Adam Dille (two each) also scored.

Ocean City 49, Wildwood 47: Omero Chevere scored a team-leading 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders (9-12). Andrew Karayiannis scored 13. Kori Segich scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds. Sean Sakers added six rebounds and scored four, Patrick Grimley scored two.

Ocean City led 16-3 after the first quarter. Wildwood trailed 22-20 at halftime.

Junior Hans scored a game-high 28 and made five 3s for the Warriors (12-8). He added seven steals. Dom Troiano scored 11 and grabbed four rebounds. Jordan Fusik scored six and added four assists. Ryan Troiano scored two.

Cedar Creek 61, Atlantic City 34: Isaiah Valentin scored 12 for the Pirates (4-11). Jamir Cruse scored 11. Ramar Cook added 10. Sean Snyder and Tyree Burrell each scored six. Clarence Harris scored five. Michael Ferriola-Brosh (four), Dustin Anderson (three) and Landon Kurz and Jeffrey Marano (two each) also scored for Cedar Creek.

Jacque Pridgen-Hill scored eight for the Vikings (4-11). Jacquel Holmes (seven), Rob Fishbein (four), Amir Jones (three) and Nasir Turner (two) also scored for Atlantic City.

Middle Twp. 57, Hammonton 47: Bubba McNeil scored 21 for the Panthers (15-3). Jamir McNeil scored 11 to go with four rebounds and three assists. Michael Zarfati scored 10 and grabbed four rebounds. Gavin Aftanis added 10 rebounds and scored four. Ben Harris grabbed eight rebounds and scored seven. Matthew Barcas added four rebounds and scored three. Devon Bock grabbed four rebounds and scored one.

Hammonton fell to 10-8.

No. 11 St. Joseph 66, Camden Catholic 56: Ja’son Prevard led the Wildcats (14-5) with 22 points. Arnaldo Rodriguez added 17. Qiani Bowens scored 10. Devon Theophile added eight points. Jared Demara scored five. Jahmeer Cartagena scored four. St. Joseph is ranked No. 11 in The. Press Elite 11.

Luke Kennevan scored 14 for Camden Catholic (12-7).

