Prep, Ocean City boys, Mainland girls, get top seeds

The NJSIAA state tournament swimming brackets were released on Thursday and St. Augustine Prep and Ocean City High School boys teams and the Mainland Regional girls team were all top-seeded.
The Prep, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, is in the state Non-Public A bracket has two byes into the semifinal meet on Feb. 21 at Raritan Bay. Ocean City, fifth in The Elite 11, is in the South Jersey Public B bracket and also has two byes. The Red Raiders will host a semifinal on Feb. 14. Mainland, fifth in the girls Elite 11, is in South Jersey Public B and has two byes. The Mustangs also host a semifinal meet on Feb. 14.
The Egg Harbor Township boys swimming team, second-seeded in S.J. Public A, has two byes and will host a semifinal on Feb. 14. Atlantic City, 11th-seeded in the bracket, travels to sixth seeded Shawnee on Tuesday in a first-round meet. Cedar Creek is the No. 2 seed in Public C boys and the Pirates have two byes into a Feb. 14 semifinal at home. The second-seeded Cedar Creek girls team has two byes to its semifinal on Feb. 14.
In Public B boys, 12th-seeded Cumberland Regional travels to No. 5 Clearview Regional on Tuesday in the first round. Mainland, the third seed, hosts the winner between No. 6 Toms River South and 11th-seeded Audubon in a quarterfinal on Feb. 11.
Fifth-seeded Middle Township hosts No. 12 Lower Cape May Regional in a first-round S.J. Public C boys meet on Tuesday, and the winner travels to fourth-seeded Oakcrest on Feb. 11 in a quarterfinal. Third-seeded Barnegat hosts the Sterling-West Deptford winner on Feb. 11 in a quarterfinal.
In boys Non-Public B, sixth-seeded Holy Spirit hosts No. 11 Wilberforce in a first-round meet on Feb. 11.
The fifth-seeded Southern Regional girls team hosts No. 12 Eastern Regional in a first-round meet on Tuesday, and the winner travels to No. 4 Vineland on Feb. 11 for a quarterfinal. Sixth-seeded Atlantic City hosts No. 11 Kingsway Regional on Tuesday in a first-round meet.
In girls Public C, fourth-seeded Ocean City hosts the winner between Shawnee and Central Regional on Feb. 11 in a quarterfinal.
Sixth-seeded Middle Township hosts No. 11 Haddon Township on Tuesday in a girls S.J. Public C first-round meet No. 4 Oakcrest hosts the Delsea Regional-Wall winner in a quarterfinal on Feb.11.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy, sixth-seeded in girls Non-Public A, host 11th-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas on Feb. 11 in a first-round meet.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
