Prep, Ocean City boys, Mainland girls, get top seeds

The NJSIAA state tournament swimming brackets were released on Thursday and St. Augustine Prep and Ocean City High School boys teams and the Mainland Regional girls team were all top-seeded.

The Prep, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, is in the state Non-Public A bracket has two byes into the semifinal meet on Feb. 21 at Raritan Bay. Ocean City, fifth in The Elite 11, is in the South Jersey Public B bracket and also has two byes. The Red Raiders will host a semifinal on Feb. 14. Mainland, fifth in the girls Elite 11, is in South Jersey Public B and has two byes. The Mustangs also host a semifinal meet on Feb. 14.

The Egg Harbor Township boys swimming team, second-seeded in S.J. Public A, has two byes and will host a semifinal on Feb. 14. Atlantic City, 11th-seeded in the bracket, travels to sixth seeded Shawnee on Tuesday in a first-round meet. Cedar Creek is the No. 2 seed in Public C boys and the Pirates have two byes into a Feb. 14 semifinal at home. The second-seeded Cedar Creek girls team has two byes to its semifinal on Feb. 14.

In Public B boys, 12th-seeded Cumberland Regional travels to No. 5 Clearview Regional on Tuesday in the first round. Mainland, the third seed, hosts the winner between No. 6 Toms River South and 11th-seeded Audubon in a quarterfinal on Feb. 11.