The St. Augustine Prep boys second eight and the Ocean City girls novice four won their divisions Sunday at the Philadelphia Rowing Association City Championships on the Schuylkill River.
The St. Augustine second eight won in 5 minutes, 14.54 seconds in a two-boat final against Egg Harbor Township. The O.C. novice four took a six-boat final in 6:12.87. All the races in the two-day event were 1,500 meters.
The Philadelphia City Championship had many of the leading crews from the Philadelphia area, New Jersey and Delaware. Time trials were held Saturday in the larger divisions, with semifinals and finals Sunday. The regatta had 46 divisions.
The St. Augustine crew consisted of stroke Brandon Chick, Luke Poyas, Will Dodd, Dean DePalma, Joe Tortella, Marcos Sneathen, Anthony Tramp, bow Patrick Sacco and coxswain Thomas Tran. The Hermits won by just under two boat-lengths.
“It was a good race,” St. Augustine coach Ray D’Amico said. “I thought there would be a heat and a final, but there were only two boats. I was surprised because there were six in the division at States last week. That’s something you can’t control. ... It’s always good to get a trophy at the City Championships.”
The O.C. girls novice four beat second-place Owen J. Roberts, of Chester County, Pennsylvania, by a half-length. The Red Raiders' crew included stroke Margot Swift, Dani Ritzel, Reese Hemberger, bow Ava Ryan and coxswain Alivia Adams.
“They (Ocean City) weren’t leading at first, but they won it in the sprint,” Ocean City coach Mike Millar said. “They picked up some speed over last week," when Ocean City won at "States," the Garden State Championships on the Cooper River in Camden County,
The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight finished second to Mount St. Joseph by a boat-length in that final. Mount won in 5:22.41, and the Spartans finished in 5:26.80. Gwynedd Mercy was third in 5:31.10.
The Egg Harbor Township boys varsity eight finished second to La Salle High School in a four-boat final. The Explorers won in 4:46.38, and the Eagles crossed the line in 4:58.10. St. Augustine placed third in 5:00.48.
The EHT girls lightweight four and junior four both finished second, as did the Atlantic City girls second eight, and the Holy Spirit boys lightweight double and junior single.
Finishing third were the Absegami girls novice four, the EHT girls novice eight, the EHT boys novice eight, and the Holy Spirit girls lightweight four.
Results
Boys varsity eight: 2. Egg Harbor Township (James Garoh, Ryan Manning, Michael Wojciechowicz, Chase Brown, Cliff Deitelbaum, Alex Smilevski, Andrew Solano, Arton Jonuzi, coxswain Tyler Heinze)
Girls varsity eight: 2. Holy Spirit (Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Allison Lee, Peyton Ballard, Gwen Amalfitano, Ava Buccafurni, Alexandra Solari, coxswain Sara LaVigna)
The St. Augustine Prep second-eight crew won at the City Championships in Philadelphia on Sunday. From left: Joe Tortella, Will Dowd, Brandon Chick, Dean DePalma, coxswain Thomas Tran (on shoulders), Luke Poyas, Marcos Sneathen, Anthony Tramp and Patrick Sacco.
