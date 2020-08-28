Ryan Taylor is competing this summer for Heavy Hitters 4, a travel team in his hometown of Elmer, Salem County. Taylor is a rising junior at St. Augustine Prep who has verbally committed to continue his education and baseball career at the University of Penn.
Ryan Taylor has never competed at the varsity level.
The St. Augustine Prep baseball player was supposed to get that chance this spring as a sophomore, but the season was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But his talents have not gone unnoticed.
Taylor has verbally committed to the University of Pennsylvania. He made the announcement Aug. 6 on Twitter.
The Ivy League is an NCAA Division I conference that does not offer scholarships. Instead, Taylor will receive academic grants. He is undecided on a major.
“I chose Penn because, first, I visited there and fell in love with the (Philadelphia) campus,” said Taylor, 16, of Elmer, Salem County. “It just felt like home.
“Another reason: You can’t beat the competitiveness of the sports there. Plus, the academics played a huge role, too, along with baseball.”
Taylor is playing this summer for Heavy Hitters 4, a travel team from Elmer. Over the last two summers, he has batted .473 with 87 hits and had 68 stolen bases for the team. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound middle infielder and outfielder has posted a .589 on-base percentage.
Taylor has a 60-yard dash time of 6.38 seconds, which is the fastest among New Jersey baseball players in the Class of 2022, according to Prep Baseball Report, an online scouting database.
He also participated in some PBR showcases this summer, including with Team New Jersey in the 2020 Northeast Future Games from Aug. 2-4 at Stern Field and Showers Field in Du Bois, Pennsylvania.
The event is an invitation-only showcase for the top uncommitted players in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“It was an awesome experience,” said Taylor, who has been doing weight training six days per week to get stronger and improve his game. “Great competition.”
Penn finished 3-5 this spring under seventh-year coach John Yurkow before the NCAA canceled the remainder of the season due to the pandemic.
The Quakers have captured five Ivy League titles, the most recent in 1995. Penn was the runner-up in 2017.
Taylor said he hopes to get chosen in the MLB draft after his junior or senior seasons.
“I want to do well in the classroom and earn a great degree,” Taylor said. “The main goal is to just help the team win, and hopefully win four Ivy League championships.
“I’m pretty confident (going to the Division I level). One of my best attributes is hitting off harder pitching. I think I can do very well.”
Penn also features 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduates Kevin Eaise and Josh Hood, who was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2019 and the 2018 Press Baseball Player of the Year.
St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said Eaise and Hood were the first players in program history to commit to an Ivy League school.
The Hermits can now add Taylor to that list.
“It’s pretty interesting,” Bylone said. “We have that kind of relationship with Penn, with their coaching staff, where they know what kind of player they are going to get coming out of St. Augustine.”
Taylor agreed.
“I definitely think it’s very cool,” said Taylor, who added his parents, George and Leah, and brother, Dillon, are his main support system and biggest influences. Dillion is a wrestler at the U.S. Naval Academy.
“I want to bring my excitement to Penn," Ryan Taylor said. "I like to have fun on the field. I just want to be a good teammate. ... It’s not an individual sport. It’s more of a team sport, which is a good thing.”
St. Augustine captured its fourth consecutive South Jersey Non-Public A title in 2019, when Taylor was a freshman on the junior varsity squad.
“We were excited to see him this past year (at the varsity level), but, unfortunately, with the COVID, that didn't happen,” Bylone said. “But he has two years with us, so we will definitely be looking for him to contribute.
“We are happy for him and his family. It’s a big decision that he got out of the way early and can focus on academics and winning at St. Augustine for the next two years.”
