Plenty of reasons for Wildwood's optimistic outlook

The Wildwood High School football team is excited for many reasons.

The Warriors have about 40 players on their roster this season. When summer workouts began, about 25 came each day, and more participated as the summer started to wind down. The numbers have been higher than past years, Wildwood coach Ken Loomis said.

“That part has been absolutely awesome,” Loomis said.

Wildwood, which finished 1-7 last fall, will compete in a new division this year, the Horizon, with Lindenwold (1-8), Riverside (0-10), Gloucester Catholic (0-11), Schalick (4-6) and Bishop Eustace (2-8).

Last season, the Warriors competed against top teams such as Gloucester City (9-1), Bordentown (10-1) and other larger programs. Wildwood’s only win was against Riverside.

“We are just looking to make sure we can compete,” Loomis said. “I think it’s a very competitive and fair division. We should all be in close games this season.”

Wildwood only graduated three starters, so most will return with a lot of playing experience, Loomis said. The only downside: Wildwood lost its starting quarterback, Ernie Troiano IV, to graduation. Junior Hans will transition from wide receiver to QB this season, Loomis said.

Wide receivers and defensive backs Ryan Troiano and Joey Mormile, two-way linemen Angelo Bromley, Francisco Cruz, Niko Kalogeris and Lance Lillo and Harley Buscham (linebacker), Gabe Rossett (defensive back) and Nate Wolf (offensive lineman) are some of the other returning starters.

“There shouldn’t be much of a learning curve from last year,” Loomis said. “We will have a new quarterback under center this year, so we have to make sure we are getting everyone coached up, fill those open positions, learn and understand the playbook, and then I think we will be ready to rock and roll come game time. I have no doubt about that.”

In the offseason, Hans impressed at practice and did everything the coach asked of the junior signal-caller. Over the course of the summer, Hans, who also is a standout basketball player, was given more responsibilities to lead and command the team, Loomis said.

“He leads not only with vocals, but by example,” Loomis said of Hans. “He has a presence around the field with the other kids. Everyone looks up to him and is around him. He is our guy. We will go as he goes throughout this year.”

Along with a new division, loads of returning talent and increased numbers, the Warriors also have some new assistant and volunteer coaches, Loomis said. So, the atmosphere is also different. And with a fair and competitive schedule, the optimism is there for Wildwood.

“We are definitely excited,” Loomis said. “Everyone is excited. Coaches, players, administration, parents and everyone around town here. We are hoping for a nice, good season this year.

“We are just looking to have some fun, move the ball up and down the field and enjoy our Friday nights.”