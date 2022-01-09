Pleasantville's Xander Roberts-Bogin wins 600 title in New York

Pleasantville High School boys track and field junior captain Xander Roberts-Bogin picked up a title at the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games in Staten Island, New York, held Friday and Saturday.
Roberts-Bogin won the 600-meter race in 1 minute, 23.78 seconds, beating Southern Lehigh's (Pennsylvania) Chase Hensinger by .07. It's the best time in the state and No. 6 in the country.
Roberts-Bogin has been having a strong start to the indoor track and field season, winning the 400 run in 49.80 seconds at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival on Dec. 27 and third in the 600 in 1:24.77 at the 67th Bishop Loughlin Games on Dec. 18.
Greyhounds junior Irvin Marable Jr. placed fifth in the 600 om 1:26.40.
Girls basketball
Seagull Classic
Gloucester Catholic 31, Ocean City 28: The Red Raiders missed two potential tying 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds. Hannah Cappelletti scored 10 for Ocean City. Avery Jackson scored seven. Maddy Monteleone added five points. Madelyn Adamson (four) and Ayanna Morton (tw) also scored for the Red Raiders (3-3).
Angelina Barrera scored 13 for the Rams. Natalia Barrera scored 11. Macie Nugent added five points. Alayna Taylor-Morrell scored two. Gloucester Catholic (5-2) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Other games
Life Center 62, Wildwood Catholic 32: Kaci Mikulski scored 15 for the Crusaders (6-2). Carly Murphy added 13 points. Kimmy Casiello (three) and Ava Vogdes and Ella McCabe (two each) also scored for Wildwood Catholic.
Timaya Lewis led Life Center with 13 points. Gissel Gamble scored 10.
Middle Twp. 37, Egg Harbor Twp. 29: Mia Elisano scored 12 for Middle (3-2). Jada Elston scored nine. Kylie Graham and Brianna Robinson each scored six. CC DiMauro added four points.
Averie Harding led the Eagles (4-2) with nine points. Amelia Zinckgraf scored eight. Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored six. Jenna Gray and Lyla Brown scored four and two, respectively. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for EHT.
Boys basketball
Seagull Classic
Lower Cape May Reg. 39, Southern Reg. 31: Archie Lawler scored a game-high 13 for the Caper Tigers (3-5). Mike Cronin scored 10. Macky Bonner and Jacob Bey each scored six. Kamauri Wright scored two.
Lower led Southern by 14 in the second half before the Rams rallied to cut the lead to four with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left. Lawler sank two foul shots and a layup in the final minute to clinch the victory for the Caper Tigers.
