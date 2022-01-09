 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville's Xander Roberts-Bogin wins 600 title in New York
0 Comments
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Pleasantville's Xander Roberts-Bogin wins 600 title in New York

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pleasantville track.jpg

Pleasantville High School's Xander Bogin-Roberts, left, won the 600-meter title at the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games in Staten Island, New York. Irvin Marable Jr., right, placed fifth.

 Provided

Pleasantville High School boys track and field junior captain Xander Roberts-Bogin picked up a title at the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games in Staten Island, New York, held Friday and Saturday.

Roberts-Bogin won the 600-meter race in 1 minute, 23.78 seconds, beating Southern Lehigh's (Pennsylvania) Chase Hensinger by .07. It's the best time in the state and No. 6 in the country.

Roberts-Bogin has been having a strong start to the indoor track and field season, winning the 400 run in 49.80 seconds at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival on Dec. 27 and third in the 600 in 1:24.77 at the 67th Bishop Loughlin Games on Dec. 18.

Greyhounds junior Irvin Marable Jr. placed fifth in the 600 om 1:26.40.

Girls basketball

Seagull Classic

Gloucester Catholic 31, Ocean City 28: The Red Raiders missed two potential tying 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds. Hannah Cappelletti scored 10 for Ocean City. Avery Jackson scored seven. Maddy Monteleone added five points. Madelyn Adamson (four) and Ayanna Morton (tw) also scored for the Red Raiders (3-3).

Angelina Barrera scored 13 for the Rams. Natalia Barrera scored 11. Macie Nugent added five points. Alayna Taylor-Morrell scored two. Gloucester Catholic (5-2) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Other games

Life Center 62, Wildwood Catholic 32: Kaci Mikulski scored 15 for the Crusaders (6-2). Carly Murphy added 13 points. Kimmy Casiello (three) and Ava Vogdes and Ella McCabe (two each) also scored for Wildwood Catholic.

Timaya Lewis led Life Center with 13 points. Gissel Gamble scored 10.

Middle Twp. 37, Egg Harbor Twp. 29: Mia Elisano scored 12 for Middle (3-2). Jada Elston scored nine. Kylie Graham and Brianna Robinson each scored six. CC DiMauro added four points.

Averie Harding led the Eagles (4-2) with nine points. Amelia Zinckgraf scored eight. Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored six. Jenna Gray and Lyla Brown scored four and two, respectively. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for EHT.

Boys basketball

Seagull Classic

Lower Cape May Reg. 39, Southern Reg. 31: Archie Lawler scored a game-high 13 for the Caper Tigers (3-5). Mike Cronin scored 10. Macky Bonner and Jacob Bey each scored six. Kamauri Wright scored two.

Lower led Southern by 14 in the second half before the Rams rallied to cut the lead to four with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left. Lawler sank two foul shots and a layup in the final minute to clinch the victory for the Caper Tigers.

Jaden Anthony scored 11 for the Rams (2-5). Caden Schubiger and Josh Smith each scored six. Max DiPietro added four points. Nolan Schubiger (three) and Nick Devane (two) also scored for Southern.

Wrestling

Christian Brothers Academy 47, Egg Harbor Twp. 28; Gloucester City 54, Egg Harbor Twp. 28; West Deptford 57, Egg Harbor Twp. 21; Haddonfield 43, Egg Harbor Twp. 27

106— Alex Provines C d. Peter Steed EHT (10-8); Steed p. Justin Perez G (3:56); Talen Terinoni W p. Steed (4:20); Steed by H forfeit

113—Tyler Venet C by EHT forfeit; Mason Johnson G by EHT forfeit; Anthony Catando W by EHT forfeit; Luke Wegner H by EHT forfeit

120—Sean Dever EHT p. Luke Pennisi C (1:48); Dever tf. Gabriel Sotelo G (16-0, 5:03); Dever p. Trevor Lundfelt W (2:25); Dever p. William Bayer H (1:45)

126—Garrett Totten C p. Matt Dugan EHT (1:19); Gino Gambone G p. Dugan (0:50);Mike Armoriello W p. Dugan (0:32); Alex Hurly H p. Dugan (2:37)

132—Angelo DeRose C p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli EHT (2:47); John Daily G p. Meneses-Fedeli (1:49); Owen Enterkin W p. Meneses-Fedeli (3:26);  Beckett Doyle md. Meneses-Fedeli (9-0)

138—Vincent Faldetta EHT p. Jonathan Luehmann C (4:34); V. Faldetta tf. John Pfeffer G (16-1, 5:43); V. Faldetta d. David Wright W (6-3); V. Faldetta d. Joe Dietz (3-1)

144—Nicholas Punzi C d. Nicholas Faldetta EHT (7-2); N. Faldetta p. Jason Chiodi G (0:55); N. Faldetta p. Justin Monzo-Hull (1;56); N. Faldetta p. Charlie Klaus (3:15).

150—Justin Young C by EHT forfeit; Chinggis McKnight G by forfeit; Brady DeGirolamo W by EHT forfeit; Alex Conover by EHT forfeit

157—Calvin Johnson EHT md. Justin Martinez C (11-0); Jacob Zearfoss G p. Johnson (3:36); James Derocini ( d. Johnson (5-4);Dom Hahn d. Johnson (2-0)

165—Nick Stump C p. Justus Bird EHT (1:25); Bird p. Leo Curran G (5:37); Bird p. Nick Graziano W (3:37); Justin Rhyne H p. Bird (3:57)

175— Eric Russ EHT p. Nicolas Moyoli C (0:36); Kaleb Wright G p. Russ (1:30); Andrew Tighe W p. Russ (1:22); Julian Durkin H p. Russ (4:00)

190—Peter Grippo C tf. Matthew Marshall EHT (17-1, 6:00); Bryan Gonzalez G p. Marshall (1:16); Marcus Carter W p. Marshall (1:26); Terry Lytle p. Marshall (1:53)

215—Robert Canterino C by EHT forfeit; Nicholas Ekimoglou G by EHT forfeit; Riley Thurston W by EHT forfeit; Double forfeit EHT-H

285—Eric Castro EHT p. Taig Sheehy C (5:07); Angel Santiago G p. Castro (3:56); Jibrill Barksdale W p. Castro (1:15); Castro by H forfeit

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News