Pleasantville's Xander Roberts-Bogin wins 600 title in New York

Pleasantville High School boys track and field junior captain Xander Roberts-Bogin picked up a title at the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games in Staten Island, New York, held Friday and Saturday.

Roberts-Bogin won the 600-meter race in 1 minute, 23.78 seconds, beating Southern Lehigh's (Pennsylvania) Chase Hensinger by .07. It's the best time in the state and No. 6 in the country.

Roberts-Bogin has been having a strong start to the indoor track and field season, winning the 400 run in 49.80 seconds at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival on Dec. 27 and third in the 600 in 1:24.77 at the 67th Bishop Loughlin Games on Dec. 18.

Greyhounds junior Irvin Marable Jr. placed fifth in the 600 om 1:26.40.

Girls basketball

Seagull Classic

Gloucester Catholic 31, Ocean City 28: The Red Raiders missed two potential tying 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds. Hannah Cappelletti scored 10 for Ocean City. Avery Jackson scored seven. Maddy Monteleone added five points. Madelyn Adamson (four) and Ayanna Morton (tw) also scored for the Red Raiders (3-3).