Pleasantville wins its first South Jersey volleyball championship

PLEASANTVILLE — The home crowd roared with every point as the Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team made history Tuesday.

Pleasantville never lost its edge in a highly competitive match and beat Jackson Liberty 2-0 to win the first South Jersey Group II championship in team history.

The top-seeded Greyhounds (22-1) were challenged in each set but pulled away both times to win 25-18 and 25-21. Third-seeded Jackson Liberty, which plays in the tough Shore Conference, fell to 14-11.

“We had the momentum the whole way,” said Pleasantville coach Jim Bucko, who is now in his 19th season. “We started it off with a big block by Jayla (Trice). That really kind of set the tone, and it got the crowd excited and really gave our team a lot of energy. It was the perfect way to start a match, and they were kind of relentless in their pursuit today, and they wanted it. They did everything well.

"There were a few key serves that I wasn’t real happy about, but they played fantastic defense. Our middles, Jayla and Janay Trice, took care of business with blocking and hitting. Our setters (Natasha Feliciano and Anabel Peralta-Espinal) were phenomenal, and our overall team chemistry was very good. They’re a cohesive unit that’s really playing their best volleyball when it counts the most.”

Pleasantville, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, advanced to play a Group II state semifinal Thursday at a time to be determined at Governor Livingston High School, the Central Jersey champion, in Berkeley Heights, Union County.

Jayla Trice led Pleasantville with nine kills and had three blocks and 11 digs. Janay Trice, Jayla’s twin, had seven kills, two blocks and six service points. The 17-year-old sisters are senior middle hitters. Sisters Sther Ramirez, a libero, and Aiddys Ramirez, an outside hitter, added nine and seven digs, respectively. Feliciano contributed nine assists, and Peralta-Espinal had eight assists and eight service points.

“It feels so great, and it feels like my feet are not even on the floor right now,” said Jayla Trice. “I’m very excited. That’s what we do (keep the momentum). We keep the same energy, and it’s always good energy. I was a little nervous, but I know that at the end of the day that we can do anything as long as we play our game and play together ... and we did.”

Jayla Trice’s block put the Greyhounds up 1-0 in the first set, but the Lions stayed close and it was tied at 7-7 when Pleasantville returned one too long. But five straight points, including a score by Feliciano, put the home team up for good in the set at 12-7.

At 18-11, two straight aces by Jackson Liberty scoring leader Stella Harzold cut the lead to 18-13. A bad Lions serve and another Pleasantville point made it 20-13.

The visitors came back, and a kill by Jackson’s Grace Chiafullo cut the lead to 21-18. But the Greyhounds scored the next four points to win the set, an ace by Sther Ramirez ending it.

“It feels so amazing,” said Feliciano, a 16-year-old junior. “It’s absolutely crazy how far we’ve come throughout the year. It really was a tough match. We were very close, and there were times when they had us, but we pulled through and upped our energy. We made sure we did what we were supposed to do, and we stuck it out to the end.”

Peralta-Espinal, a 17-year-old junior, said, “I think at the beginning everybody felt nervous, but we kept going. We warmed up, and we did our thing.”

The second set started the same way, and it was 8-8, 9-9, 11-11 and 12-12. Jayla Trice hit one to an open spot to make it 13-12, and the Greyhounds kept a slim lead until it was 17-15. Janay Trice hit one to an open spot to make it 18-15, and the Lions returned one into their own net for another point. Feliciano slammed one to an open spot for a 20-15 lead, and Jackson hit one into its own net for another point.

The Lions rallied for four straight points to slice the lead to 21-19. But two Pleasantville points and then a block by Janay Trice made it match point at 24-19.

Jackson scored twice to make it 24-21, but Janay scored the match-winning point with a kill.

“It feels really good (to get the last kill). I was really excited,” she said. “I was a little bit nervous at the end, but then I knew we could pull through, and we did. It feels really good (to win the South Jersey championship). We’ve been working really hard. I’ve been on the team for four years, I’ve been playing volleyball as a whole for five. To make this accomplishment, not only for Pleasantville but for the entire (Cape-Atlantic League) is really humbling.”

Harzold had eight kills, 12 digs and five service points for the Hawks.

“Both teams played hard. Both are scrappy teams. The ball just didn’t fall our way today,” Jackson Liberty coach Brian Chesley said. “We let up too many mistakes. But they worked hard, we worked hard. It was definitely an even match.”