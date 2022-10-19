Pleasantville wins CAL Tournament opener: Roundup

The Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team beat Cedar Creek 2-0 in a first-round Cape-Atlantic League Tournament match Wednesday.

Jayla Trice had eight kills, eight digs and five service points for the Greyhounds (17-0). Janay Trice had six kills, five digs and five service points. Anabel Espinal had nine assists and four digs, and Natasha Feliciano had nine digs and nine assists.

The Pirates fell to 7-13.

Oakcrest 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The Falcons won with set scores of 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 in this first-round matchup. Oakcrest will face ACIT in the second round Friday. No other information was provided.

From Tuesday

St. John Vianney 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: St. John Vianney (15-5) won with set scores of 25-23, 25-19 in this Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Mikaela Hubbard led with 14 assists, and Genevieve Millett had eight kills for SJV. For Pinelands (15-8), Olivia Benson had a team-high eight kills to go with six digs and seven service points. Eva Pollak led with 11 digs, and Olivia Shertenlieb led with 11 assists.

Boys soccer

From Tuesday

Toms River South 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Toms River South improved to 9-4. Tanner Grozinski scored, and Mateo Musmanni assisted for Lacey (6-7-2). Ryan Fitzgerald made 10 saves for the Lions.

Field hockey

Barnegat 5, Freehold Borough 0: Camryn White scored three goals to lead Barnegat (10-2-1). Ryanna Kennedy and Alyson Sojak each scored, and Jayna Greenblatt and Emilia Ercolino each had an assist. Ismiah Chinquee made 16 saves for Freehold (0-15).

From Tuesday

No. 10 Cedar Creek 6, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Cierra Sansone led the Pirates (11-2-2) with three goals. Riley DeMarco scored twice and added two assists. Julia Potter had a goal and an assist, and Abby Messina added an assist. Delfina Vanelli made no saves in the win. Cedar Creek is ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. Lower fell to 2-6-3.

Cumberland Reg. 2, Timber Creek 0: Caitlyn Lupton scored both goals for the Colts (5-6). Jackie Villalpando and Cadence Conti had assists, and Katelyn Edminster made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 4-11.