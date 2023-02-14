Achieving a major life goal stirred up emotions for Pleasantville High School senior Xander Roberts-Bogin.

The Greyhounds held a college signing ceremony for him and Semaj Williams last week. Roberts-Bogin will attend Delaware State University on a full athletic scholarship and compete on the Hornets' football and track and field teams. Williams will attend Holy Family University on a partial academic/athletic scholarship and compete on the Tigers' track and field team.

"That was a big moment," Roberts-Bogin said of the Feb. 6 festivities. "I was trying hard not to cry. Ever since I was a little, I always dreamed about going to college. That was like my main goal."

The ceremony was equally meaningful for Williams.

"It meant a lot," he said last week. "The turnout was great. There were a lot of people there. A couple of my middle school teachers came over. I had no idea" they were coming.

The two seniors' milestone moment was no less significant to Greyhounds track and field coach Alan Laws Sr.

"It's an honor to me," Laws said last week. "That's the most important part to me — to watch their parents' faces. I just be proud of them. Every year, that's our goal — to get kids to sign to college."

Williams plans to study education at Holy Family in Philadelphia. "I am hoping to become a high school teacher and furthering my education to a master's degree and eventually becoming an administrator, eventually becoming like a principal," he said.

Roberts-Bogin would like to find a career that keeps him involved in sports, perhaps as a personal trainer or for a school, and will study exercise science at the Dover, Delaware, university.

Laws said Williams was "like a wolf" when he came to Pleasantville. "A real tough guy. We just had to transform some of that energy into leadership. We just put demands on him."

And he's been thrilled to watch Williams evolve. "It starts in the classroom. He's a great leader, and he listens well. He leads more by example, and people, they follow. He has a voice."

It's not something he thinks about, Williams said. "Honestly, even to this day, I don't recognize it in myself. I just try to be helpful to everyone on the team. I'm glad that's how Coach sees me. That's a great light to me."

Laws goes back even further with Roberts-Bogin. "I knew Xander since he was 9 years old. I met him at the Junior Olympics. ... He came out to be an extraordinary athlete, extraordinary student and a great person. ... Xander is such a humble guy. Laid back."

Roberts-Bogin, who said he is working on a GPA of at least 3.8 for the current marking period, will have an opportunity at Delaware State to be a year-round competitor at the NCAA Division I level. That's a lot of work on top of the transition to college life and academics. "I've been doing it since I was like 9," he said of juggling sports throughout the academic year. "I know its going to be harder in college, though."

He excelled at wide receiver and defensive back for the Greyhounds and is not sure which side of the ball he will wind up on for the Hornets. He already holds several school and South Jersey records in track. "He put the work in, man," Laws said.

Williams, who also played four years of football for the Greyhounds, said a visit to Holy Family helped convince him it was the place for him. "I really like the school. I like the way the campus is set up."

He said he prefers a smaller school, liked Holy Family's teacher-to-student ratio and did not want to be too far from his mom, Jenan Grant. So everything was there for him. "It just looked perfect. ... I feel I'll be able to build better relationships with people rather than being in a big lecture hall and not communicating with anybody."

The Tigers, a Division II program, compete in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

Roberts-Bogin also saw what he was looking for at Delaware State and noted that the Hornets, who belong to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, stayed with him throughout the entire recruiting process.

"I chose Delaware State because it's a great facility there," he said. "When I went for my visit, it was like a family."

Soon, both seniors will turn their attention to the spring track season, the weight of finding the right college no longer with them.

Williams' favorite races in track are the 100 and the relays, and he is learning the triple jump. "I definitely have high expectations for the team," he said. "We're getting a couple of guys from other sports that never ran track and are going to give it a shot. I feel like we're going to be good."

Roberts-Bogin loves the 400 and the 4x400. "It's such an exciting event," he said of the relay, "especially if somebody is in the lead. You get to chase them down."

This indoor season, he has set records in the 500 and 600. "All my hard work and conditioning paid off, but I am very humble about it."

Said Laws, "I think as long as they stay healthy, I expect great things from them."