Pleasantville, Pinelands to play in state semifinal matches Thursday

The Pleasantville and Pinelands Regional high school girls volleyball teams are set to compete in their first state semifinals Thursday, and both are looking to continue their historic seasons.

Pleasantville will travel to Governor Livingston at 4:30 p.m. in the state Group II semifinal, and Pinelands will travel to Colts Neck at 4:30 p.m. in the state Group III semifinal.

Pleasantville captured its first sectional championship with a 2-0 win over Jackson Liberty in the South Jersey Group II final Tuesday. The Greyhounds (22-1), No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, suffered their only loss against Pinelands on Oct. 26.

Pleasantville also made the sectional semifinal and final for the first time in program history and became the first Cape-Atlantic League team to win a sectional championship, coach Jim Bucko said.

The Greyhounds also won the CAL Tournament and National Division titles.

"We're very confident and we are super relaxed going into this," Bucko said. "We feel like we already accomplished our goals, and anything we do from here on out is just extra. That is kind of the approach we are taking with this one. We're just relaxed and just enjoying it right now. We're having fun."

Pinelands defeated Mainland Regional 2-1 in the South Jersey Group III title. The Wildcats captured the South Jersey Group II championship in the spring of 2021. The fall 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rest of the state had a shortened season when restrictions were lessened.

There were no state tournaments that year, just sectionals. So, even though the Wildcats won two sectional titles, Thursday will be their first attempt at a state semifinal. Pinelands (19-8), No. 4 in The Elite 11, is off school this week and practiced hard Wednesday morning.

"We are just trying to stay loose," Pinelands coach Kathy Bennett said. "The girls have all the tools that they need to go out there and succeed. It's just a matter of them bringing it (Thursday) against Colts Neck and playing well and then the chips will fall where they will fall."

Pleasantville senior twins Jayla and Janay Trice are just two of the top players. Jayla leads the team in kills (218), digs (136) and aces (48). She also has 109 service points. Janay has 145 kills, 129 digs and 87 service points. Both are middle hitters.

Junior twins Aiddys and Sther Ramirez each have over 100 digs. Sther is the Greyhounds' libero. Aiddys is an outside hitter. Setters Natasha Feliciano and Anabel Peralta-Espinal are also key players. Feliciano has a team-leading 168 assists to go with 130 service points and 121 digs. Peralta-Espinal has 162 assists, 77 digs and 76 service points.

"Not only is it big for us, it's big for our league," Bucko said. "I can't even put it into words. I am overly impressed with our team. How they've come up big in every major situation this season. They don't get down on themselves or fear anyone. They have a great approach to the game, and are playing great team volleyball."

Seniors Olivia Benson, Eva Pollak and Emilia Savich and sophomore Jill Becker are just some of the talented for Pinelands. Benson, an outside hitter, leads the team with 185 kills to go with 142 digs and 118 service points.

Pollak, the Wildcats' libero, has 307 digs and 77 service points. Becker, the right side hitter, has 142 service points, 108 kills and 71 aces. Savich, a middle hitter, has 71 kills and a team-leading 24 blocks.

"My girls are very excited," Bennett said. "I told them that they are making history here. We are going to ride this train as long as we can, that's all. But we're really excited."

Pinelands is no stranger to Colts Neck.

The Wildcats defeated the Cougars 2-0 on Oct. 8, winning by set scores of 26-24, 28-26. The Wildcats understand Colts Neck will make adjustments but are confident going in, Bennett said.

"They are definitely going to be coming after us because we beat them, and our sets were close," Bennett said. "They are an extremely good team, so they will be looking to get a little revenge on us. And it's on their court, as well. So we definitely have to bring our A game. It should be a very, very exciting match.

"I'm proud of my girls. They just keep grinding, even if we get down. They are resilient and play with a lot of grit. They are a great group of girls."

For Pleasantville, Governor Livingston will be a new opponent. Bucko and the team will watch film and practice techniques Wednesday night and Thursday before the match.

"At this point, they are ranked high in the state," Bucko said. "I will do my best to break down the video, but we kind of already know what to expect without even knowing much about them. We know they are a powerhouse.

"We just have to keep doing what we do best, I feel confident and I feel the team is loose and ready for the challenge. I think it's a great opportunity for our kids to experience such a high-magnitude game and it will only strengthen our program."