Pleasantville High School football team perseveres to become playoff contender

With four head coaches in four seasons, the Pleasantville High School football team has faced plenty of adversity the past couple of seasons.

The obstacles have continued this year.

Somehow, the Greyhounds have persevered.

Pleasantville (4-1), a South Jersey Group II playoff contender, will try for its fourth straight win when it plays at Absegami (0-6) at noon on Saturday.

"We’re moving in the right direction,” said Greyhounds coach Malachi Timberlake, who is in his first season and at 24 is one of the state’s youngest head coaches. “Our guys are starting to believe.”

This season has not been a calm trip for the Greyhounds.

Senior quarterback Samir Miller threw for three touchdowns and ran for a score in the Greyhounds’ season-opening 26-2 win over Penns Grove. But in the second game, a 53-6 loss to Salem, he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the fourth play of the contest and was lost for the season.

Freshman Ahmad Jones stepped in at quarterback and led the Greyhounds to wins over Glassboro and Buena Regional, throwing a total of three TDs in the wins.

Senior Marlon Leslie became eligible last week, started at quarterback and led Pleasantville to a win over Clayton.

“He’s been through it all,” Timberlake said of Leslie. “He’s played in big-time games. He brings that leadership and experience, and he also gives us that big-play capability.”

Leslie played his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Greyhounds before transferring to Mainland Regional for his junior year. He transferred back to Pleasantville just before the start of this season.

Pleasantville has faced adversity not only with Miller's injury, but also with the way many their wins have unfolded.

The Greyhounds have trailed in each of their victories during the current winning streak. They were behind Glassboro 12-7 at halftime but rallied to win 20-12. They were down 14-7 to Buena Regional in the third quarter before winning 21-20, and last week Pleasantville trailed Clayton 8-0 but scored back-to-back TDs in the second half to win 13-8.

“It’s a beautiful feeling,” Timberlake said of the comebacks. “That shows growth. The boys are learning how to win tough football games.”

The Greyhounds rely on several underrated players.

Defensive lineman Christopher Wright had two tackles for losses against Claytron. Junior defensive lineman Ah’Shod Hill has had back-to-back games of at least 10 tackles. He also rushed for 90 yards and two TDs against Buena. Junior defensive back Dwayne Parker has picked off three passes this season. Xander Roberts-Bogin is a standout wide receiver.

“Teams don’t understand what type of team we are,” Timberlake said. "We’re a very explosive team.”

Pleasantville is not that far removed from playoff success. The Greyhounds reached the Central Jersey Group II semifinals in 2019. But a lot has happened since then.

Timberlake said qualifying for the postseason this year would be a big boost to the program.

“I think it will be huge,” Timberlake said. “I have 11 seniors who were on the (2019) team. Eleven seniors who have been through a lot. Their objective is to get back. I think we’re more than capable of getting back there.”