Pleasantville girls volleyball loses in state semifinals

The Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team’s successful season came to an end Thursday in the state Group II semifinals.

The Greyhounds lost 2-0 to Governor Livingston. Set scores were 25-17, 25-13. Pleasantville (22-2) won the South Jersey Group II title Tuesday, its first sectional title in program history.

Governor Livingston (18-7) will play Sparta or Montville in the championship Sunday.

“We lost to a well coached team that played at a very high level,” Pleasantville coach Jim Bucko said. “I was very impressed with their skill level and athleticism. They did not have any weaknesses in their lineup. Their setting was fantastic and their hitters put the ball away, especially their middle hitter (Haley Motz) and their outside (hitter Abby Kim) They also served extremely well. We had difficulties passing their jump serves.”

Sther Ramirez finished with a team-leading eight digs to go with three service points and an ace. Jayla Trice added five kills and five digs. Janay Trice had seven digs, three kills, two service points and an ace.

Aiddys Ramirez added four digs and a kill. Natasha Feliciano finished with five digs and two assists. Anabel Peralta-Espinal led the team with seven assists to go with two service points.

This season, Pleasantville won the Cape-Atlantic League and National Division titles.

“Despite losing 2-0, we were very competitive in many points throughout the match," Bucko said. "We were very scrappy on defense, recording 31 team digs. I am very proud of our team for having such a historic season, winning the CAL and being the first CAL team (to win) a (sectional) title. With five players returning from out starting rotation, so expect to be very competitive again next season.”