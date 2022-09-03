Pleasantville gets first win since 2020 in coach Malachi Timberlake's debut

At 24 years old, Malachi Timberlake is one of the state’s youngest high school football coaches.

Yet Timberlake was calm before he made his Pleasantville debut Friday night.

“I’m not nervous at all because of the work that we put in,” Timberlake said. “These boys have worked extremely hard. They did everything we asked them to. It was a new type of schedule, a new type of regiment. They were committed to all. I was just excited to see the fruits of their labor.”

The Greyhounds rewarded their new coach’s faith and snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 26-2 win over Penns Grove. Quarterback Samir Miller threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Xander Roberts-Bogin caught a TD pass and also had an interception.

“It was a great feeling seeing the smiles and happiness of the kids,” Timberlake said Saturday morning. “You can see the confidence growing and them realizing they’re capable of winning more football games this season. It’s a different feeling when you come out on top.”

The Greyhounds did not win a game last season. Friday's win was their first since they beat Atlantic City 18-14 on Nov. 20, 2020.

Timberlake took over the program last winter. He excelled at wide receiver/defensive back for Cedar Creek (class of 2016) and then played defensive back at Florida Tech. Timberlake was an assistant at Pleasantville in 2020 and at Cedar Creek last season.

In Penns Grove, Pleasantville faced a perennial power. The Red Devils (1-1) finished 6-5 and reached the South Jersey Group I semifinals last season. Penns Grove opened this season with a 48-14 win over Burlington City.

Miller overcame an early interception to spark the Greyhounds.

“Honestly, the interception motivated me,” Miller said. “I didn’t look at it as something to be mad about. Stuff happens. Once I threw (the interception), I had no choice but do better than I did on that play.”

On one of Miller’s TD throws, he connected with Roberts-Bogin on a fade route to the end zone corner for a 24-yard score. Roberts-Bogin made a leaping catch over a defender.

“That was the best play of the night,” Miller said.

Miller said Timberlake and the rest of the Greyhounds coaching staff has already made a big difference.

“They make sure we’re doing everything we need to,” Miller said. “It seems like (Timberlake) has been doing this for years.”

Pleasantville also got standout contributions from Dwayne Carter and Khalil Spoon, who both caught TD passes. Freshman linebacker Alchino Blakely made three tackles for losses.

“For a freshman who’s 14 years old,” Timberlake said, “he was pretty impressive.”

Junior linebacker Ah’Shod Hill also excelled for the Greyhounds.

“Penns Grove has a really well-respected program,” Timberlake said. “I told the team to stay level-headed and do our job and we’ll be fine. That’s exactly what they did.”

Pleasantville cannot rest on its laurels. The Greyhounds play at South Jersey power Salem (1-0) next Saturday. Salem won the South/Central Group I title last season and is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Timberlake said. “They are a very talented football team. We’re going to prepare and take it one play at a time.”

Notes: Pleasantville senior quarterback/defensive back Marlon Leslie, a transfer from Mainland Regional, did not play Friday. Timberlake said the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is reviewing Leslie’s transfer.