Pleasantville defeats OLMAu in CAL volleyball tournament

The first set was tied at 5-5 before the Greyhounds went on a six-point run to go up 11-5. Jayla Trice (Janay's sister) had an ace, and Martinez added a kill. OLMA's Alice Cawley had a kill and two straight aces as the Villagers rallied to trail 12-11.

But OLMA never tied the set because the Greyhounds pulled away again at 17-11 as Martinez had an ace, Ashley Barahona-Torres tipped the ball over the net for a point, and Janay Trice added a kill.

The lead got to 23-16. Pleasantville got to set point at 24-17 when a Villagers return went out of bounds. OLMA, led by Cawley's ace, closed it to 24-20, but a Pleasantville kill won the set.

"I believe in my team, and we didn't want to lose today," said senior Barahona-Torres, a 17-year-old middle blocker and a Pleasantville resident. "When you get up in the score, it's OK to make a few mistakes, but if it gets tight or you fall behind, you can't do that. I think we played our best today. I love my team."

The second set went back and forth, and it was tied at 12-12. OLMA went up 17-13, but Janay Trice had an ace to help the Greyhounds tie it a 17-17. The set stayed close, and Cawley's ace tied it at 20-20.