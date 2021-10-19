Pleasantville defeats OLMA in CAL volleyball tournament

PLEASANTVILLE — The Cape-Atlantic League Girls Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal between Pleasantville High School and Our Lady of Mercy Academy had several short momentum swings Tuesday.
But Pleasantville always regained the edge and won 2-0. The set scores were 25-20, 25-21.
The tournament featured eight teams, four from the American Division and four from the National.
Pleasantville, the No. 2 seed in the American, upped its season mark to 8-4. OLMA, the No. 3 seed in the National, saw its three-match winning streak stopped and fell to 9-6.
“It was a fun, competitive match,” Pleasantville coach Jim Bucko said. “OLMA was tough, but they (the Greyhounds) stayed together and played consistent volleyball. They played excellent defense and made smart decisions.
“We’ve had an excellent season. We’re starting to hit our stride as a team. We had a big win against Absegami, and this was a big win today. We’re starting to gain a lot of confidence. I knew we would be competitive, but it took time to play our best volleyball.”
Pleasantville will play a semifinal match against the winner of Wednesday’s match between ACIT and host Mainland Regional.
Pleasantville’s Araceli Martinez had five digs, seven service points and four aces in Tuesday’s match. Janay Trice had six digs and six service points, and Faith Gracia added 13 assists.
The first set was tied at 5-5 before the Greyhounds went on a six-point run to go up 11-5. Jayla Trice (Janay’s sister) had an ace, and Martinez added a kill. OLMA’s Alice Cawley had a kill and two straight aces as the Villagers rallied to trail 12-11.
But OLMA never tied the set because the Greyhounds pulled away again at 17-11 as Martinez had an ace, Ashley Barahona-Torres tipped the ball over the net for a point, and Janay Trice added a kill.
The lead got to 23-16. Pleasantville got to set point at 24-17 when a Villagers return went out of bounds. OLMA, led by Cawley’s ace, closed it to 24-20, but a Pleasantville kill won the set.
“I believe in my team, and we didn’t want to lose today,” said senior Barahona-Torres, a 17-year-old middle blocker and a Pleasantville resident. “When you get up in the score, it’s OK to make a few mistakes, but if it gets tight or you fall behind, you can’t do that. I think we played our best today. I love my team.”
The second set went back and forth, and it was tied at 12-12. OLMA went up 17-13, but Janay Trice had an ace to help the Greyhounds tie it a 17-17. The set stayed close, and Cawley’s ace tied it at 20-20.
The Greyhounds scored three points to go up 23-20, the last of which came when Barahona-Torres tipped it over the net. Natasha Feliciano’s ace brought it to match point, and two plays later, a bad OLMA serve made Pleasantville the winner.
Jayla Trice, a junior, said the Greyhounds played with confidence.
“We have a lot of energy, and we knew we were going to win,” said Trice, 16, a middle hitter and a Pleasantville resident. “We were playing together. It was our Senior Day, so we really wanted to win. OLMA was definitely a tough team to beat.”
The Villagers, coached by Kate Patterson, will lose only three seniors from this year’s team and should stay competitive next season.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
