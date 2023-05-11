Cristofer Evangelista finished with 17 assists and 12 digs to lead the Pleasantville High School boys volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League match Wednesday.

The Greyhounds (12-5) won by set scores of 25-17, 16-25, 25-17.

John Howard added 13 digs and 10 kills for Pleasantville. Jonathan Baez had 10 digs and eight kills. Jake Reynoso had 12 digs and five service points. Giovanni Saavedra and Howard each had six service points. Jeremiah Hernandez added nine digs and eight service points.

The Eagles fell to 12-4.

Baseball

No. 8 Buena Reg. 1, Cedar Creek 0: Tre Carano went 2 for 2 for the Chiefs and is one hit away from 100 on his career. Joey Kurtz went 2 for 3 with a homer for Buena (18-2). For Cedar Creek (16-5), Ryan Manning struck out three in six innings. Tyler McCorriston went 2 for 3.

No. 5 Vineland 9, Ocean City 0: Nikolas Bancroft struck out 12 and allowed three hits in six innings for the Fighting Clan (13-7), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Yoan Feliz went 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and one run. Anthony Rakotz went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Yenuelle Rodriguez and David Ortiz each singled, scored once and had an RBI.

Jack Hoag, Colin Thompson and Duke McCarron each singled for the Red Raiders (9-10).

Girls lacrosse

Lacey Twp. 10, Toms River East 9: Zoey Smith scored eight for the Lions (7-7). She also added 11 draw controls, six ground balls and an assist. Delaney Dittenhofer scored two, and Maeve Meehan made 14 saves. Samantha Slota had three caused turnovers.

Meg Donovan scored three for Toms River East (5-9).

Boys golf

Southern Reg. 170, Sayreville 241

SR: Alex Henbest 35, Graeme Schnarre 43, Jackson Bodony 44, Ryan Brown 48

SA: Logan Savoth 49, Odyssey Haris 56, Matt Piszcek 56, Matt Zaunczkowski 62

Records: Southern 11-7; Sayreville 13-8