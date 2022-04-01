Pleasantville defeats Atlantic City in baseball season opener

ATLANTIC CITY — On opening day, the Pleasantville High School baseball team topped its win total from last season.

Joe Gutierrez struck out 12 in five innings as the Greyhounds beat Atlantic City 7-3 in the season opener for both schools Friday. Pleasantville went 0-13 last season.

"It feels good," Gutierrez said. "Pleasantville (baseball) is looked down upon. We're the underdogs. We have to fight no matter what."

Junior shortstop Luis Parra went 2 for 4, knocked in four runs and pitched the final two innings to preserve the victory. Parra summed up the win in one word.

"Happiness," he said.

The game was played under sunny skies on Atlantic City's artificial grass Chelsea Heights field. The sun was out, but a gusty wind blew from left to right field and occasionally knocked the cap off the outfielders.

Gutierrez kept the Vikings off-balance with his curveball.

"The wind was helping my curveball, I'm not going to lie," Gutierrez said. "I just wanted to have fun out there."

The senior right-hander threw 89 pitches and allowed just three hits and two runs. He also went 1 for 3 and scored three runs.

"Joe's been a four-year varsity starter for me," Pleasantville coach Matthew Zachariades said. "Joe has put in the work. Joe's been doing what he did (today) since his freshman year. He throws strikes. He has three good pitches he can throw for strikes. Even with this cold weather, he was able to pound the strike zone and make kids miss."

Para had the game's biggest hit. He lined a triple over the center fielder's head with the bases loaded to give the Greyhounds a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth.

"Luis has been anxious to play baseball," Zachariades said. "We only had one preseason game. He was like, 'I want to play. I want to play.' I said, 'Today, is your day. Show me you want to play.' He showed me he wanted to play today."

Pleasantville played a clean game with just one error, but the Greyhounds did have to survive some anxious moments in the bottom of the seventh.

Atlantic City scored a run and had runners at second and third with two outs.

"The kids were all cheering in the dugout (before the bottom of the seventh), I was like, 'The game's not over. Let's finish this game,'" Zachariades said. "In years past, we've had 5-1 leads in the seventh inning and taken the pedal off the gas and lost. It's teaching the kids the game isn't over until the third out is done."

The third out came Friday on a groundball to Gutierrez, who played shortstop for the final two innings.

"These kids have been working hard," Zachariades said. "It's great to let them see what it feels like to win."

