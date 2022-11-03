Pleasantville cotinues to make history, to play for S.J. Group II title Tuesday

PLEASANTVILLE — Jayla Trice helped make history Thursday.

Tied 23-23 in the second set, the senior standout spiked the ball over the net for a crucial kill point to lead the Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Barnegat in a South Jersey Group II semifinal match.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-23.

The top-seeded Greyhounds (21-1), No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, advanced to the sectional championship match for the first time in program history. Pleasantville will host third-seeded Jackson Liberty on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Bengals (14-7) are ranked ninth in The Elite 11.

"We never did this before in the history of Pleasantville, so I am really excited," said Trice, 18, of Pleasantville. "I am really excited right now to be doing it."

The Greyhounds also never competed in the sectional semifinals until Thursday, coach Jim Bucko said. Pleasantville also won the Cape-Atlantic League title on Oct. 24.

"Everything is new this year," Trice said.

In the second set Thursday, Barnegat took an early 3-2 lead, which was its first lead of the match. The Bengals extended that lead to 9-6. Pleasantville quickly regrouped and took 19-16 and 22-18 leads.

The Bengals eventually tied the set 23-23.

"I had trust in my team," Trice said. "I had trust we were going to do it."

After her kill gave the Greyhounds' a 24-23 lead, the entire gymnasium erupted and the team embraced each other. Pleasantville won the second set, and the match, when Barnegat's hit went out of bounds.

"I was so excited," Trice said.

Trice finished with a match-high 10 kills and tied for the team lead with nine digs. She also added five service points, three aces, two blocks and an assist. Trice's lead-changing kill was impressive, but not out of character.

"Jayla has been stepping up all year," Bucko said. "Any big point, she steps up. She has been rock solid. She has been the leader on this team by far."

Trice's sister, Janay, added 11 digs, eight kills, six service points, two blocks and an ace. Esther Ramirez, a junior libero, finished with a match-high 20 digs and two assists. Aiddys Ramirez added eight digs, four service points and an assist. Natasha Feliciano finished with nine digs, seven service points, six assists and three kills.

Anabel Espinal-Peralta had five assists and four digs.

The team had 61 digs and kept each play alive and extended the point, which is something Bucko preaches to his players. The Greyhounds also served well and limited mistakes, Bucko added.

"Barnegat was very solid," Bucko said. "They played real solid defense. I think the biggest difference was we dug a lot of their balls. They couldn't get the ball down to us. We dug almost everything they hit."

Barnegat's Ashley Berger finished with seven kills and three digs. Cassidi Van Horn had nine digs, six assists and four service points. Gianna Gerkins added five kills. Taralynn Charland had eight service points, five assists, two aces and two kills.

The Bengals were a good team, Jayla Trice said.

"I was a little nervous (coming into the match), but I had trust in my team and I wasn't going to let us lose," she said. "I was going to make sure we won, and we did. We pulled through. Good energy."

In the first set, Pleasantville led 5-2 but the Bengals evened the score 5-5. The Greyhounds then led 10-9 before going on an 8-3 run and extending their lead to 18-12. Barnegat cut its deficit to 18-16, but the Greyhounds finished strong and won the first set 25-18.

Both sets were intense and the match was very competitive.

"Any time they have been pressured this year where a team would win and force us into a third game, we pulled out every third game," Bucko said. "So, it does not surprise at all that Barnegat pulled tight that second game and we were able to finish. They are very resilient. They don't give up."

Along with winning the CAL title, Pleasantville went undefeated against teams in the conference. The Greyhounds only loss came against Pinelands Regional, No. 5 in The Elite 11, and they defeated Mainland Regional twice. The Mustangs are ranked seventh.

The Greyhounds are playing their best volleyball right now because they played tough opponents, Bucko said. The coach added the team improved with each match.

"We are beyond excited," Bucko said. "We have big-time momentum going in. I think we are going to keep rolling. It's really run. Really fun to just watch."

Trice wants to make more history Tuesday.

"We are going to keep this motivation," she said. "The fact we can do this, we can do anything."