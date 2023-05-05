Jonathan Baez had four kills, three blocks, eight digs, eight service points and four aces to lead the Pleasantville High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League match Friday.
The Greyhounds (10-3) won by set scores of 25-9, 25-15.
Cristofer Evangelista added 12 assists and eight service points for the Pleasantville. John Howard had four kills, eight service points and four aces, Jeremiah Hernandez added three kills and three service points, and Jake Reynosa finished with five digs.
Oakcrest fell to 2-7.
Williamstown 2, ACIT 0: Williamstown won with scores of 25-14 and 25-16.
Matthew Misita led visiting Williamstown (7-7) with eight kills and had four digs and three aces. Tim Tran added 21 assists and three digs, Izaiah Rivera contributed seven kills and five digs, and Cody Eldred had eight digs and three aces.
ACIT fell to 8-8.
