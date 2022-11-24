Pleasantville beats Ocean City 40-21 in Thanksgiving rivalry's finale

PLEASANTVILLE — Four touchdowns in the fourth quarter helped the Pleasantville High School football team overcome Ocean City's early momentum Thursday in the two teams' final Thanksgiving Day game.

Pleasantville trailed at halftime but tied the game in the third quarter. and pulled away in the final 12 minutes to win 40-21.

Greyhounds senior quarterback Marlon Leslie threw a TD pass and ran for another score. Xander Bogin returned a punt 75 yards for a score, and Christopher Wright, Qasim Asadullah and Ibn Mitchell each had rushing touchdowns.

The win gave Pleasantville a final record of 7-3 for a big turnaround led by first-year coach Malachi Timberlake. The Greyhounds were 0-10 in 2021.

Ocean City, which met several highly-ranked teams, ended at 3-8. O.C. still leads the rivalry with Pleasantville 52-43-6.

"In the second half we had to turn it up," said Leslie, an 18-year-old Pleasantville resident. "We wanted to come out and win this last game.

"This season has been amazing. We have a high-scoring offense. We came out here and scored 40 points. That was unexpected. I wanted this game for a long time. We've been losing to them the last couple years, so it means a lot to beat them in the Thanksgiving game. We came out in the second half and made a push for it. It feels great. I'll be a part of this forever. It'll go down in history."

The game was tied at 14-14, but Leslie hit wide receiver Khalil Witherspoon with a pass, who beat a defender for a 49-yard TD. The home team took the lead for good.

Pleasantville recovered the ensuing kickoff on the O.C. 20-yard line, and Asadullah went off left tackle three plays later for a 4-yard score and a 27-14 lead.

The Red Raiders stayed in it, as quarterback Riley Gunnels tossed to wide receiver Jon Moyer, who made a diving catch for a 27-yard touchdown.

But Pleasantville pulled away when Leslie scored on keeper for 29 yards, and Mitchell added a 12-yard TD with under three minutes left.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of adversity, but the boys believed and bought into it," Timberlake said. "I give all the credit to them. They're extremely hard-working kids. We fell short in the playoffs (28-7 to Raritan in a South Jersey Group II semifinal) but we came out here and bounced back. To get a win today in this fashion is a beautiful thing for the team.

"We made some adjustments. Our boys have been second-half guys all season."

An interception by Pleasantville linebacker Alchino Blakely led to the final touchdown.

"We made a lot of mistakes in the second half and they capitalized on them," Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. "A lot of our guys looked good at times. A lot of kids out there were learning on the job. Hopefully they'll get great experience for next year."

Bogin opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown. Ocean City tied it at 6-6 with five minutes left in the half as running back Duke Guenther ran 2 yards off left guard.

Just 17 seconds later, O.C. freshman defensive back Tristen Schmidt picked off a flat pass at midfield and romped to a score. On the 2-point conversion, wide receiver Pat Lonergan caught a pass from quarterback Riley Gunnels, and the Red Raiders led 14-6 at halftime.

Bogin caught a 55-yard pass from Leslie that set up Wright's 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Lamont Halloway, usually an offensive lineman, bulled over the line for the 2-point conversion, which tied it at 14-14.

"We came out here and played our hearts out," said Bogin, an 18-year-old Pleasantville resident. "We've been playing together since we were little kids. We played together as a team and played hard and physical."

Thanksgiving Day rivalries are a declining tradition in the area because the football season now begins in late August and the regular season ends the third week in October. Pleasantville hadn't played since Nov. 4, and the Red Raiders had not played since Nov. 10. Another reason is the emphasis on the playoffs, which began in 1974, long after many of the rivalries began, and the arrival of state championships in all five public enrollment groups.

Pleasantville and Ocean City first played each other in 1917. The two teams plan to meet in August next year in Ocean City's Battle at the Beach showcase event.

"It's been an awesome tradition for a long time, and I've been a part of it since I was 14 years old in some form or another," Smith said. "But the way the season is structured now, it's five months, so we can alleviate some of the wear and tear on the guys by playing a little sooner, and I think it's the right thing to do."