Pleasantville beats Atlantic City for first win of season in annual Battle by the Bay finale

Barnes’ clinching free throw gave him some personal redemption. He missed foul shots in an overtime loss to Lower Cape May Regional on Jan. 24.

“I was nervous,” Barnes said. “But I knew I had to redeem myself. I knew I had to get my team a win.”

The Battle by the Bay is a showcase event that was first held in 1995. It features some of the state’s top teams as well as schools from Pennsylvania and New York.

The Pleasantville-Atlantic City matchup is the event’s traditional finale. In addition to always being one of the season’s highlights, the game serves as a celebration of the two communities. The Atlantic City cheerleaders continued another Battle by the Bay tradition with their annual dance performance at halftime.

Atlantic City (4-10) and Pleasantville (1-9) are struggling this season, but that did not take away from the game’s intensity or the enthusiasm of an Atlantic City student section that sat near the top of the bleachers across from the team benches.

That group chanted “Defense! Defense!” and roared when Vikings senior Dylan Culmone (13 points) drove the lane in the first quarter for an acrobatic layup.