Pleasantville beats Atlantic City for first win of season in annual Battle by the Bay finale

ATLANTIC CITY — The Pleasantville High School boys basketball team got its first win of the season Sunday.
It couldn’t have come in a more meaningful game.
Junior guard Markhi Barnes scored 20 points to propel the Greyhounds to a 51-48 overtime win against Atlantic City in a Battle by the Bay matchup.
Pleasantville wins over the Vikings don't happen that often. Atlantic City leads the Battle by the Bay series between the neighboring schools 18-8 with Sunday's win Pleasantville's second over the Vikings since 2009.
“This is the place to get your first win,” Pleasantville coach Kenny Johnson said. “It’s been a grind, but we’re improving. If you’re going to get a win, this is the place.”
Barnes, who also contributed three assists and four steals, was the best player on the floor. He scored in the lane to put Pleasantville up 43-41 with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left in overtime. The Greyhounds never trailed again.
Barnes also sank one of two free throws with 10.7 seconds left in the game to help clinch the victory. A desperation Atlantic City 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short.
“We just try to bounce back every day,” Barnes said. “We take it game by game and just keep fighting.”
Barnes’ clinching free throw gave him some personal redemption. He missed foul shots in an overtime loss to Lower Cape May Regional on Jan. 24.
“I was nervous,” Barnes said. “But I knew I had to redeem myself. I knew I had to get my team a win.”
The Battle by the Bay is a showcase event that was first held in 1995. It features some of the state’s top teams as well as schools from Pennsylvania and New York.
The Pleasantville-Atlantic City matchup is the event’s traditional finale. In addition to always being one of the season’s highlights, the game serves as a celebration of the two communities. The Atlantic City cheerleaders continued another Battle by the Bay tradition with their annual dance performance at halftime.
Atlantic City (4-10) and Pleasantville (1-9) are struggling this season, but that did not take away from the game’s intensity or the enthusiasm of an Atlantic City student section that sat near the top of the bleachers across from the team benches.
That group chanted “Defense! Defense!” and roared when Vikings senior Dylan Culmone (13 points) drove the lane in the first quarter for an acrobatic layup.
Both teams had opportunities for the win in the fourth quarter.
Pleasantville led 39-35 with four minutes left in regulation before Culmone gave the Vikings a one-point lead with five straight points.
Barnes sank two foul shots with 1:16 left in regulation to put Pleasantville up one.
Atlantic City’s Nasir Turner (12 points) made a free throw with 51.7 seconds left to tie the score.
Once Barnes gave the Greyhounds the overtime lead, they protected it with clutch foul shooting.
Sophomore guard Shakir Bond went 4 for 4 form the line in the final 1:17. Isaiah Davenport was 3 of 4 from the line in the final 31 seconds.
The Greyhounds threw the ball in the air and mobbed each other in celebration when the final buzzer sounded.
They are more talented than a one-win team but have dealt with COVID-19 and weather issues. Johnson is in the first season of his second tenure as Greyhounds coach.
“In one stretch,” he said, “I don’t think we touched a ball in 15 or 20 days. When you’re new and you’re building, you need those kids in the gym.”
But all of those struggles were forgotten Sunday. That’s what a Battle by the Bay win can mean to a team.
“Right now, in this first year, this is all I could ask for,” Johnson said. “All and all, from where we were day one to where we are now, tremendous improvement. I’ll take it all day long.”
