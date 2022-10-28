Pleasantville beats Arthur Johnson 25-7 in first round of playoffs

PLEASANTVILLE — If you give Marlon Leslie some open space, he’s going to make defenses pay.

Leslie ran for a touchdown and later switched to quarterback to throw for a TD in Pleasantville’s 25-7 win over Arthur Johnson in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals Friday.

The fourth-seeded Greyhounds (6-2) will head to top-seeded Raritan in the semifinals next week. Raritan beat Middle Township 34-14 on Friday. Fifth-seeded Arthur Johnson fell to 6-3.

Pleasantville won its first playoff game since Nov. 8, 2019, a first-round 35-0 win over Collingswood.

“These kids deserve the world,” first-year coach Malachi Timberlake said. “I just try to preach to them to take it one game at a time. They’re playing the greatest sport that’s ever been created, so I tell them to buy in.”

Leslie carried the ball nine times for 145 yards. Most of those yards came on two long runs, one of them the go-ahead 77-yard TD run early in the third quarter.

“When I get open space, I feel great, and I can make my magic happen,” said Leslie, a 6-foot-2 senior.

Arthur Johnson went into Friday’s game outscoring opponents 236-81 and had held them to just 3.5 points per game in its previous six wins.

Almost the entire first quarter was played on Arthur Johnson’s side of the 50-yard line, thanks in part to a blocked punt by Kwalil Shepperson and a high snap on another Crusaders punt attempt.

Pleasantville took advantage of the bad snap following that second punt attempt, taking over at the Johnson 15. Khalil Witherspoon ran around the left side on the first play and made his way inside the front pylon for a touchdown with 3:03 left in the first quarter.

Following another tipped punt from the special teams, Pleasantville had another opportunity to score later in the second quarter. Marlon Leslie opened the drive with an electric 62-yard run that featured a spin move at the line of scrimmage. But the Greyhounds stalled and turned it over on downs.

Arthur Johnson took a 7-6 lead with 4:29 to go in the first half.

Robert Gallagher’s 33-yard pass to Thomas Woods highlighted the 68-yard drive. The Crusaders’ workhorse back, Emilio Menicucci, punched it in from 5 yards out. He ran for 64 yards on 17 carries in the first half.

Leslie’s big-play ability was at it again to open the third. On the fourth play from scrimmage, he went untouched up the middle and ran away from the Crusaders’ defenders for a 77-yard score to give the Greyhounds a 13-7 lead less than 2 minutes into the third.

“My offensive line set it up perfectly,” Leslie said. “(Senior) Lamont Halloway, one of the best centers in the league, set it up. This offensive line worked their (butts) off in practice."

The teams traded three-and-outs following Leslie’s TD. Xander Roberts-Bogin had an interception on the first play of the fourth quarter for Pleasantville.

Johnson seemed to be on the way to at least tying the game midway through the fourth, bringing the ball down to the 5-yard line. But a pair of personal fouls after the play set the Crusaders up with a third-and-goal from the 31 before turning it over on downs.

That turnover sparked the Greyhounds, who capitalized on the next play with a 69-yard TD pass play from Leslie to Dason Brown Jr. to make it 19-7 with 6:47 left.

Gabriel Rodriguez capped the scoring with an interception return for a TD in the final minutes.

“They bought into the coaching we were trying to build — flying to the football, resilient football, very violent football, and they’re enjoying it,” Timberlake said.

Pleasantville is looking to have some stability in its program for the first time since Chris Sacco left after the 2018 season.

Timberlake, a 2016 Cedar Creek High School graduate, is in his first season as head coach with Pleasantville. He is the fifth coach in four seasons for the Greyhounds.

Timberlake was an assistant coach at Pleasantville during the 2020 season. He called this season a redemption year after the Greyhounds went 0-10 in 2021.

“Last year was unexpected,” Timberlake said, “so for me coming back, we had some unfinished business. The kids already knew what my expectations were as a position coach, and it definitely helped us out a lot this year turning things around.”