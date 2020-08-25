The Pleasantville High School football program must scramble to find a new head coach again before the shortened season begins Oct. 2.
Kyle Klein, who was appointed as the coach in February, stepped down from the position Friday, he and Greyhounds athletic director Stephen Townsend confirmed via text messages to The Press of Atlantic City.
Townsend declined to comment Tuesday except to say the program is in the process of searching for a new leader for the second time this year.
Klein had been hired as the successor to Chris Sacco, who was hired by Absegami as its new head coach in February.
Klein declined to provide the exact reason for his resignation.
“In my short time there, I gave absolutely everything I had to the program. Those kids became an extension of my family and I will forever love them,” Klein said in a statement.
“It’s unfair to them more than anyone and while it was not something I wanted to do, it was something I needed to do given the reality of the circumstances surrounding sports.”
Klein, 26, was an assistant last season at Cedar Creek, helping the Pirates (10-3) capture the Central Group II title and advance to the South-Central Group II championship game, a 25-3 loss to Hillside.
In 2017, Klein opened a sports performance facility in Egg Harbor Township called Move More Sports. He also started the M7 Football program, a travel 7-on-7 league aimed at not only player development, but also giving players exposure.
Klein trained many athletes from various programs, including past and present Greyhounds, which was one of the reasons Pleasantville hired him in February.
After he took the position at Pleasantville, the 2012 Atlantic City graduate and Ventnor resident decided to not be involved with M7 to avoid conflicts with other programs.
It is unclear if he will return to M7.
“While it’s frustrating to not be able to coach these kids, I know the staff we put together was a special one, (and) they’ll do their absolute best moving forward if they choose to stay and I thank all of them for their help,” Klein said in the statement, adding that he has only positive things to say about Townsend and the support the athletic director gave him.
Last season, Pleasantville captured the West Jersey Football League United Division title and advanced to the South Jersey Group II semifinals for the second straight season while going 8-3.
Under New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines, teams must conclude their summer workouts Friday.
Then there will be a two-week break before practice for the season starts back up Sept. 14. The first week of football games are scheduled for Oct. 2.
“Thank you for the overwhelming support I have received from parents, players, friends and family,” Klein said in his statement. “Means more than y’all know and, like every great athlete, I look forward to the eventual comeback; returning to coaching.”
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
