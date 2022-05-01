Pleasantville 4x400 wins heat at Penn Relays

The Pleasantville High School boys track an field team turned in an impressive performance at the Penn Relays Carnival on Saturday.

The Greyhounds foursome of Irvin Marable, Isaiah Davenport, Yuseff Golden and Xander Roberts-Bogin won their 4x400-meter relay heat in 3 minutes, 27.87 seconds.

That time ranked 102nd of the 416 4x400 teams that competed at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Baseball

Egg Harbor Township 12, Middletown South 9: This was a Thank You Classic game. The Eagles (11-2), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, jumped out to an 11-3 lead after three innings.

Joshuah Mejia went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Justin Sweeney hit a solo homer and walked twice. Jacob Cagna also homered and scored two runs. Tristin Trivers had a hit and two RBIs.

For Middletown South (11-6), Joe Stanzione went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Will Christopher had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs.

Central Regional 4, Hammaonton 2: This was a Thank You Classic game. Central’s (9-5) Dom Masino had two hits, including a homer, and two runs. Cristian Soto had two hits. Anthony Musso allowed two runs and struck out two in a seven-inning complete game.

For Hammonton (7-5), Gavin West had a hit and an RBI, and Derek Adamucci drove in a run. Paul Kalani and Andrew Fields also had hits. Lukas Guerrier struck out four and allowed four runs, three earned, in the complete game.

Softball

Buena Regional 17, Cherry Hill West 7: This was a Betty Howell Tournament game at Oakcrest. Emily D’Ottavio had four hits and an RBI to lead the Chiefs (11-6). Madison Hand homered and drove in two runs, and Laylah Collins hit a homer, a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice. Kendal Bryant had two hits and two runs, and Anna Sheridan singled and drove in three. D’Ottavio struck out eight in six innings. C.H. West fell to 6-5.

Manalapan 7, Pinelands Regional 3: This was a Jimmy Griffin Classic Showcase game at Middletown North. Sophia Sklar went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Manalapan (5-8). Mary Kovaleski had a single, a double and two runs, and Gabriela Herbert singled twice and drove in a run.

Elianna Meola had two hits, a run and an RBI for Pinelands (6-8). Kayla Weber and Hanna Theuret each had RBI hits.

Boys lacrosse

Barnegat 8, Jackson Liberty 6: Robert Sawicki led the Bengals (9-4) with three goals and two assists. Bryan Snowden scored twice and had an assist. Aidan Reiser, Luke Tortorici and Kurt Boni each scored. Bonin added two assists and five ground balls, and Reiser had nine ground balls. Jackson Liberty fell to 3-10.

