The Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team captured the program's third Shore Conference B South Division title Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Lakewood.
The Wildcats (19-6) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-16.
Dan Brunke finished with a match-high 26 assists for Pinelands, the sixth-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Brogan Duelly added 11 digs and 10 kills. Ethan Woods had 10 digs, three kills and two blocks. Joe Cardillo added 11 service points, six digs and three aces. Ryan McCorry had nine digs, five service points and two aces. Andrew Albright had seven digs, and Ryan May added five.
Ortiz Edwin led with 19 digs for Lakewood (11-11). Brandon Torres added 17 assists.
Pineland's Brogan Duelly scores as Pineland's Volleyball defeats Lakewood 2-0 25-16 and 25-16 on 5/20/2023
