Pinelands wins 2 of 3 sets, edges EHT: Late Wednesday roundup

Dan Brunke finished with 23 assists, six service points and four assists to lead the Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a nonconference match Wednesday.

The Wildcats (5-5) won by set scores of 25-16, 20-25, 25-20.

Brogan Duelly added 20 kills and seven digs for Pinelands. Ryan McCorry had 16 digs, 13 service points and two aces. Zack Kay had 14 assists. Patrick O'Brien had 10 digs, eight service points and two aces. Matt Davis finished with eight kills and two digs.

For the Eagles (4-5), Michael Nammour led with 22 assists and 10 service points. Scott Hiltner added 18 digs, nine kills, nine service points and four blocks. Andy Auyeung added 12 digs and 11 service points. Alec Barnes had seven kills, two blocks and two digs. Brandon Dao had six service points, four blocks and four digs.

Hammonton 2, Pennsauken 0: The Blue Devils (8-2) won by scores of 25-19, 25-23. Emmanuel Waugh had 15 digs, four kills, four aces, three blocks and three service points for Hammonton. Francesco Angelastro added 12 assists and four service points. Aiden Nicholls added 12 digs and three kills. Andrew Gollihur had nine digs and two kills. Daniel Sulzner had six digs and two blocks. Pennsauken fell to 3-12.

Softball

Buena Reg. 14, Ocean City 0: The Chiefs (9-6) scored all their runs in the fourth inning. Emily D'Ottavio homered, doubled, drove in three and scored once. She also pitched a complete game and struck out six. Anna Sheridan doubled and had three RBIs. Kendal Bryant doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs. Laylah Collins doubled and scored two. Camryn Johnson and Isabella Bates each scored two. The Red Raiders fell to 2-6.

Baseball

Cedar Creek 12, No. 7 Mainland Reg. 6 (from Tues.): Nate Kennedy doubled, drove in four and scored two for the Pirates (8-6). Anthony Letizia scored two runs. John McColl singled twice, had an RBI and scored once. Ryan Manning doubled, had an RBI and scored. Kyle Jones and Sean O'Kane each had an RBI and scored a run. Christian Coppola struck out five in four innings. Jones earned the win.

The Mustangs (8-2) are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Girls lacrosse

Our Lady of Mercy 13, Oakcrest 1: Mina Lockhart led the Villagers (6-4) with five draw controls, three goals and an assist. Fiona Lockhart scored twice and added an assist. Jenna D'Orio scored two and had two ground balls. Anissa Serafine had two assists and a goal. Grace McMahon and Maggie McMahon each added three ground balls and scored once. McMahon also had three draw controls. Gabby Celli and Rylie Gemberling each scored once. Lindsey Serafine made three saves.

Lauren Haye scored for the Falcons (0-9). She added two ground balls and two draw controls. Katie Haye and Rachel Carson each had two ground balls. Fatima Sougoufara made nine saves.

Boys lacrosse

Lacey Twp. 5, Jackson Liberty 3: The game was tied 3-3 after three quarters, but Lacey scored twice in fourth for the win. John Dodaro scored three for the Lions (5-6). Gaetano Dimiele added three assists. Corey Smith scored twice, Dominic Tarricone and John Dodaro each had five ground balls. Dodaro won eight of 10 faceoffs. David Wilson added four ground balls. Matt VanNortwick had an assist. Chad Moore made 16 saves.

Jackson Liberty fell to 3-9.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.