Dan Brunke finished with a team-leading 23 assists to go with five service points to lead the second-seeded Pinelands Regional High School to a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Holmdel in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Wildcats (21-6) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-16.

Brogan Duelly led with 12 kills for Pinelands. Matt Davis added 10 kills and five digs. Ethan Woods finished with eight digs, three kills, three service points and two aces. Ryan McCorry added six digs, six service points and two aces. Zack Kay contributed seven service points and three aces, and Ryan May added six digs.

Holmdel fell to 14-10.

Pinelands will host third-seeded Manchester Township in the semifinals Saturday.

(4) Jackson Liberty 2, (5) Pleasantville 0: Cristofer Evangelista led with 12 assists to go with six digs, three blocks and a kill for the Greyhounds (28-6). Jonathan Baez added eight digs, six service points, five kills and three aces. Jeremiah Hernandez contributed eight digs. Jake Reynoso added six digs and three service pints. John Howard finished with five digs, four kills, three blocks and three service points. Giovanni Saavedra added five digs.

Elijah Elias led with 15 assists for Jackson Liberty (18-7).

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

(1) Southern Reg. 2, (9) Howell 0: The Rams (28-1) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-22. Ethan Brummer led with 24 assists. Lucas Kean added 13 kills, eight digs and eight service points. Jack McKenna finished with 11 kills, six service points and four digs. Landon Davis finished with five digs, and Caden Schubiger added four.

Howell fell to 17-5.

Southern hosts fifth-seeded CherryHill East in the semifinals Saturday.

Boys lacrosse

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

(4) Clearview Reg. 11, (5) Mainland Reg. 6: Landon Scully scored three for Clearview (13-4), No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Sean Ralph and Andrew Buck each scored twice and added an assist. The Mustangs finished their season 12-5. No further information was available.

South Jersey Group I quarterfinal

(1) Rumson-Fair Haven 18, (8) Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Cole Cashion scored five for host Rumson-Fair Raven. Grayson Golden, Luke Lydon, Zach Iwan and Brody Page each scored twice. Rumson goalies Marshall Halfacre (four saves) and Mickey Walker (two) split time in goal for the win. The eighth-seeded Caper Tigers fell to 16-3.

Rumson-Fair Haven hosts fourth-seeded Haddonfield in the semifinals Saturday. Haddonfield defeated fifth-seeded Madison 6-4 in its quarterfinal.

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal

(4) Southern Regional 12, (5) Monroe 7: Southern (13-6), ranked fifth in The Elite 11, built a 6-2 halftime lead. Hayden Lucas led the host and fourth-seeded Rams with four goals and two assists. Liam Griffin scored three and added an assist, and Joey DeYoung tallied twice and had two assists. Tyler Murawski scored two, Konnor Forlai scored one and added an assist, and goalie Nick Roesch had 14 saves for the win. Fifth-seeded Monroe dropped to 15-5.

Southern will travel to top-seeded Eastern Regional on Saturday for a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. Eastern beat eighth-seeded Manalapan 15-5 in its quarterfinal.

Boys tennis

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

(2) Lenape 5, (7) Vineland 0

Singles: Milan Karajovic d. Gregory Burgess 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Kaligis d. Lawrence Hill 6-1, 6-1;Logan Knasiak d. Angel Espinosa 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Kunal Gupta and Nikhil Venkatachalapathy d. Rohan Patel and Michael Cagno 6-0, 6-0; Tanish Gupta and Justin Lee L d. Marco Baruffi and Justin Mastro 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 1-0 (11-9).

Records: Vineland 19-6; Lenape 16-4

Other matches

Cedar Creek 3, Buena Reg. 2

Singles: Jake Harris B d. Kyle O'Connor 6-2, 6-3; Daniel Perez C d. Dominic Longona 6-1, 6-1; Stephen Pepper B d. Owen Nowalsky 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato and Shane Houck C d. Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe 6-2, 6-3; Chris Lam and Jacob Kurtz C d. Nick Sanchez Orrego and Gabe Ridolfo 6-2, 6-2

Records: Cedar Creek 16-7; Buena 12-6

Southern Reg. 4, Toms River North 1

Singles: Ohm Patel T d. Paul Schriever 6-1, 6-3; Sean Kahl S d. Aryan Patel 6-0, 6-2; Rohil Gandhi S d. Collin Nichols 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr S d. Reed Loney and Leonardo Ugarte 6-2, 6-0; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn S d. Mycah Subai and Aidan Winn 6-2, 6-0

Records: Southern 18-5; TRN 9-6