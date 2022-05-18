Pinelands tops TR North in three sets: Wednesday's roundup

The Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball beat Toms River North 2-1 in a Shore Conference matchup Wednesday.

The Wildcats (9-9) won with scores of 25-14, 16-25, 25-19.

Brogan Duelly led with nine kills to go with three digs. Dan Brunke had 12 digs and a team-high 28 assists and eight service points. Ryan McCorry had 13 diggs, and Connor Johnston added 11. Nick Daleo had seven kills.

Toms River North fell to 9-10.

Boys lacrosse

S.J. Group III first round

(3) Ocean City 14, (14) Colts Neck 1: Jack Davis led the Red Raiders with four goals. Dom Guerrera scored three and added four assists, and Pat Grimley had three goals and an assist. Cole Young, Nick Volpe, John Moyer and Aidan Walsh each scored. Moyer added two assists, and Charlie Schutta, Tommy Schutta, Volpe and Zach Mirsky each had assist. Gavin Neal made four saves, and Winfield Dunn stopped three. Ocean City will face sixth-seeded Brick Memorial in the quarterfinals. Colts Neck fell to 5-12.

(8) Mainland Regional 16, (9) Hightstown 3: Jack Venneman had five goals and three assists, and Joe DeGaetano scored three times to go with a team-high six assists to lead the Mustangs (10-8). Jack Walcoff and Harrison LaMonica each had three goals and an assist. Jude Maurer scored twice and ha an assist. Tommy Shenkus made seven saves, and Carter Mostecki stopped eight. Mainland will play the winner of top-seeded Shawnee and 16th-seeded Highland Regional in the quarterfinal.

Ethan Bandel, Matthew Schamper and Joseph Lenzo each scored for Hightstown (7-13).

S.J. Group II first round

(3) Wall 16, (14) Barnegat 3: John McCurry led Wall with four goals and two assists. Connor Moore scored three times, and Matt Dollive added two goals and two assists. Barnegat fell to 9-8. No other information was available.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group II first round

(4) Wall Township 20, (13) Pinelands Regional 5: Rory Paris led Wall (9-3) with five goals and two assists, and Kristen Williamson scored four. Bridget Dudas and Pomponic each had two goals for Pinelands (7-8), and Ava Slinchak scored.

S.J. Group IV first round

(2) Cherokee 18, (15) Millville 2: Erin St. John had three goals and three assists to lead Cherokee (13-2). Anna Hunter scored twice, and Chelsea Evans had two goals and two assists. Olivia Giordano scored twice for Millville (5-10).

Softball

Glassboro 8, Wildwood 5: Ava Troiano went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI for Wildwood (2-10). Sophia Wilber, Ashley Nagle and Sinaia Hills each had two hits, and Wilber scored twice. Glassboro improved to 4-10.

