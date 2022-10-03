Pinelands sweeps Lakewood in two sets

The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team beat Lakewood 2-0 in a Shore Conference matchup Monday.
The Wildcats (8-1), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, won with set scores of 25-11, 25-12.
Molly Quigley-Sanborn had a team-leading 23 assists for Pinelands. Madison Houseworth had 11 service points an six aces, and Eva Pollak and Audrey Fuscellaro each had a team-high seven digs. Fuscellaro added seven service points and three aces.
Olivia Benson led with nine kills to go with two digs, four service points and two aces. Aubrey Huff added five kills.
Lakewood fell to 3-9.
No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River North 0: The Rams (11-0) won with set scores of 25-17, 25-17. Molly Regulski had 19 assists and four digs. Jordyn Hamlin had eight kills, seven digs and nine service points. Jessica Smart had six kills, and Sarah Capone had five. North fell to 7-2.
