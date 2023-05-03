The Pinelands Regional High School boys tennis team won its sixth straight match with a 5-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in a Shore Conference B South Division match Wednesday.
In first singles, Aiden Falduto defeated Milton Rojas Bentiz 6-0, 6-0. In first doubles, Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill beat Nick Dantonio and Evan Urban 6-0, 6-0.
Pinelands improvedto 13-2.
Singles: Aiden Falduto d. Milton Rojas Bentiz 6-0, 6-0; Ty Kline d. Johnathon Debow 6-0, 6-0; William Sisco d. Isael Rojas Benitiz 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill d. Nick Dantonio and Evan Urban 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz, Pinelands, def. Troy Duhn and Trent Miller 6-0, 6-0
Girls track and field
Mainland Reg. 97, Millville 43; Mainland Reg. 122.5, Oakcrest 17.5
400 H: McDole (MR) 1:11.3
100 run: Farmer (O) 11.9
1,600 run: C. Booth (MR) 5:41.6
Discus: S. Booth (MR) 76-5
400 run: Easley (M) 1:02.5
100 run: Crozier-Carole (MR) 14.8
Long jump: Crozier-Carole (MR) 16-6.5
Pole vault: Crino (MR) 9-0
200 run: Farmer (O) N/A
Javelin: S. Booth ((MR) 85-6
3,200 run: Lovett (MR) 12:36.00
Triple jump: Tocci-Rogers (MR) N.A
4x400 relay: Mainland (N/A)
Shot put: Crozier-Carole (MR) 32-11.5
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
