The Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team opened South Jersey Group II tournament play with a 2-0 win over Camden Catholic.
The second-seeded Wildcats, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, won with scores of 25-10 and 25-11.
Brogan Duelly led Pinelands (20-6) with eight kills, and scored his 500th career kill in the second set.
Ian Leeds added five kills and three digs, and Dan Brunke contributed 19 assists, six service points and five aces. Zack Kay finished with four digs, 10 service points and two aces, and Ryan McCorry added four digs and four service points.
Fifteenth-seeded Camden fell to 9-9.
S.J. Group IV first round
(1) Southern Regional 2, (16) Piscataway 0: The top-seeded Rams (27-1), No. 1 in the Elite 11, won with scores of 25-13 and 25-12. Lucas Kean led with 13 kills and added five service points and two aces. Ethan Brummer contributed 24 assists and four digs, and Landon Davis finished with six digs and 12 service points. Aiden Krinic added eight kills, and Jack McKenna three kills and eight digs.
For Piscataway (11-11), Aaron Wright contributed three kills and five digs, and Muaz Jawad Ahmed Hussainy added two digs and seven assists.
