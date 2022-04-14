Pinelands softball tops Barnegat

The Pinelands Regional High School softball team beat host Barnegat 9-4 on Thursday in a Shore Conference B South game. The visiting Wildcats led 5-3 and scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to go up 9-3.

Hannah Theuret went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run for Pinelands (5-2). Brianna Petrone had two doubles, and Jesse Cheney, Kayla Weber and Audrey Fuscellaro each went 2 for 4. The Wildcats had 13 hits. Winning pitcher Elianna Meola went the distance, gave up seven hits, struck out six and walked none.

For Barnegat (2-4), Julianna Cannizzaro, Michelle Watts and Mikayla Klein all went 2 for 4. Bengals pitcher Jamison Hogan struck out eight and walked one.

Atlantic Christian 13, Pilgrim Academy 12: The visiting Cougars (4-1) scored a run in the top of the seventh to go up 13-11 and held Pilgrim to one run in the bottom of the inning. Taylor Sutton had two hits and four RBIs for Atlantic Christian and Evangelina Kim doubled. Winning pitcher Ava Nixon went the distance and struck out four. For Pilgrim (3-1), Emily Brittin hit a two-run homer.

From Wednesday

Southern Reg. 10, Brick Twp. 0: Elizabeth Gosse had five RBIs, three singles a scored for the Rams (5-1). Makayla Alessi added two RBIs. Leah Morrin homered, scored four, drove in four and doubled. Sarah Lally homered, scored three and had three RBIs. Emily Evans scored twice. Elizabeth Gosse and Emily Evans each struck out two and did not allow a hit.

Brick fell to 0-5.

Donovan Catholic 10, Pinelands Reg. 0: The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Julia Apostolakos went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and threw a no-hitter. Olivia Kurth singled twice and scored twice for Donovan Catholic (6-0). Madison Apostolakos had two hits and three RBIs. Pinelands fell to 4-2.

Boys lacrosse

Middle Township 17, Winslow Township 1: Brett Nabb scored three goals and had three assists for the visiting Panthers (2-4). Justin Linhares had three goals, Matthew Frame added two goals and three assists, Landon Osmundsen had two goals and an assist, and Tommy Shagren added a goal and three assists. Goalies Sean Brannon (1 save), Will Steinmetz (1 save) and Austin Shagren (2 saves) combined for the win. Winslow dropped to 0-4.

From Wednesday

Egg Harbor Twp. 19, Mainland Reg. 16: Jack Venneman and Joe DeGaetano each scored five for Mainland. Jude Maurer and Harrison LaMonica each scored two. LaMonica added two assists. Jack Walcoff and DeGaetano each had one assist. Drew Kwapinski, Elliot Post and Venneman each had four ground balls. Jack Kwapinski and Jack Walcoff each scored once. Carter Mostecki made seven saves, Tommy Shenkus made four.

No.5 Ocean City 16, Vineland 0: Andrew Koch and Tommy Tucker each scored twice for the Red Raiders (4-2). Dom Guerrera had a goal and four assists, and Nick Volpe added four assists. Cole Young, Dylan Dwyer, Pat Grimley, Kyle Hendricks, Paul Tjoumakaris, Jake Wilson, John Moyer, Aidan Walsh and Pat Breslin each added goals. Walsh won 14 for 15 faceoffs. Vineland fell to 0-4.

Baseball

ACIT 3, Clayton 1: Red Hawks pitcher Logan Ruga went the distance, gave up three hits, struck out 15 and walked none. Ruga and Angelo Gonzalez each went 2 for 3 with a run. ACIT improved to 3-4 and the Clippers dropped to 1-6.

Bridgeton 12, Winslow Township 2: Bridgeton pitcher Dominic Ketterer went the distance in the five-inning game, allowed two hits, struck out 11 and walked three. Jorge Valentin went 2 for 3 with a double for the visiting Bulldogs (2-3), and Ketterer, Dwayne Small and Camaron Dunkle each had two hits. Winslow fell to 0-3.

