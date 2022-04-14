 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Pinelands softball tops Barnegat

The Pinelands Regional High School softball team beat host Barnegat 9-4 on Thursday in a Shore Conference B South game. The visiting Wildcats led 5-3 and scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to go up 9-3.

Hannah Theuret went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run for Pinelands (5-2). Brianna Petrone had two doubles, and Jesse Cheney, Kayla Weber and Audrey Fuscellaro each went 2 for 4. The Wildcats had 13 hits. Winning pitcher Elianna Meola went the distance, gave up seven hits, struck out six and walked none.

For Barnegat (2-4), Julianna Cannizzaro, Michelle Watts and Mikayla Klein all went 2 for 4. Bengals pitcher Jamison Hogan struck out eight and walked one.

Atlantic Christian 13, Pilgrim Academy 12: The visiting Cougars (4-1) scored a run in the top of the seventh to go up 13-11 and held Pilgrim to one run in the bottom of the inning. Taylor Sutton had two hits and four RBIs for Atlantic Christian and Evangelina Kim doubled. Winning pitcher Ava Nixon went the distance and struck out four. For Pilgrim (3-1), Emily Brittin hit a two-run homer. 

From Wednesday

Southern Reg. 10, Brick Twp. 0: Elizabeth Gosse had five RBIs, three singles a scored for the Rams (5-1). Makayla Alessi added two RBIs. Leah Morrin homered, scored four, drove in four and doubled. Sarah Lally homered, scored three and had three RBIs. Emily Evans scored twice. Elizabeth Gosse and Emily Evans each struck out two and did not allow a hit.

Brick fell to 0-5.

Donovan Catholic 10, Pinelands Reg. 0: The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Julia Apostolakos went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and threw a no-hitter. Olivia Kurth singled twice and scored twice for Donovan Catholic (6-0). Madison Apostolakos had two hits and three RBIs. Pinelands fell to 4-2.

Boys lacrosse

Middle Township 17, Winslow Township 1: Brett Nabb scored three goals and had three assists for the visiting Panthers (2-4). Justin Linhares had three goals, Matthew Frame added two goals and three assists, Landon Osmundsen had two goals and an assist, and Tommy Shagren added a goal and three assists. Goalies Sean Brannon (1 save), Will Steinmetz (1 save) and Austin Shagren (2 saves) combined for the win. Winslow dropped to 0-4.

From Wednesday

Egg Harbor Twp. 19, Mainland Reg. 16: Jack Venneman and Joe DeGaetano each scored five for Mainland. Jude Maurer and Harrison LaMonica each scored two. LaMonica added two assists. Jack Walcoff and DeGaetano each had one assist. Drew Kwapinski, Elliot Post and Venneman each had four ground balls. Jack Kwapinski and Jack Walcoff each scored once. Carter Mostecki made seven saves, Tommy Shenkus made four.

No.5 Ocean City 16, Vineland 0: Andrew Koch and Tommy Tucker each scored twice for the Red Raiders (4-2). Dom Guerrera had a goal and four assists, and Nick Volpe added four assists. Cole Young, Dylan Dwyer, Pat Grimley, Kyle Hendricks, Paul Tjoumakaris, Jake Wilson, John Moyer, Aidan Walsh and Pat Breslin each added goals. Walsh won 14 for 15 faceoffs. Vineland fell to 0-4.

Baseball

ACIT 3, Clayton 1: Red Hawks pitcher Logan Ruga went the distance, gave up three hits, struck out 15 and walked none. Ruga and Angelo Gonzalez each went 2 for 3 with a run. ACIT improved to 3-4 and the Clippers dropped to 1-6.

Bridgeton 12, Winslow Township 2: Bridgeton pitcher Dominic Ketterer went the distance in the five-inning game, allowed two hits, struck out 11 and walked three. Jorge Valentin went 2 for 3 with a double for the visiting Bulldogs (2-3), and Ketterer, Dwayne Small and Camaron Dunkle each had two hits. Winslow fell to 0-3.

Golf and tennis

Boys tennis

Mainland Regional 4, Vineland 1

Singles—Alex Wise M d. Gregory Burgess 6-3, 6-1; Ean Himmelstein MR d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-0, 6-0; Austin Bushman V d. Tristan Miller 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles—Joe Dib-Chris Guillen MR d. Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel 6-1, 6-0; Aaryan Deshpende-Jack Palaia MR d. Larence Hill-Dev Patel 6-0, 6-1.

Records—Mainland 3-0, Vineland 1-5.

From Wednesday

Cedar Creek 5, Holy Spirit 0

Singles: Sean Snyder by forfeit; Chase Blanchard by forfeit; Kyle O'Connor d. Kia Shellem 7-5, 6-0.

Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck d. P. Patel and R. Patel 6-1, 6-2; Owen Nowalsky-Daniel Perez by forfeit

Records: Cedar Creek 4-1; Holy Spirit 0-3

Boys golf

St. Augustine Prep 162,

Absegami 184,

Egg Harbor Township 185,

Vineland 201

At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36

SA—Frank Wren 36, Brendan Meagher 40, Ryan Small 43, Jacob Littleton 43

ABS—Evan Ramos 39, Owen Doyle 40, AJ Smoaks 47, George Perkins 58

EHT—Chase Adomaitis 46, Mike Oberman 46, Johnny Neveling 46, Olivia Nehmad 47 

VINE—Eoghan Edgar 46, Leo Klaas 50, Joey Schmitt 51 Gino Descalzi 54

Records—SA 6-0; EHT 5-2; Vineland 0-6

From Wednesday

Egg Harbor Township 176, ACIT 205, Atlantic City 248

at Brigantine Links (par 36)

EHT—Olivia Nehmad 42, Chase Adomaitis 42, Johnny Neveling 44, Mike Oberman 48.

AC—Paul Swift 47, Jeff Su 62, Mohammad Bilaal 67, Abidul Bhuiya 72.

ACIT—Dylan Williamson 42, Kenneth Souder 51, Luca Canesi 54, Miles Tubertini 58.

Birdies—Williamson ACIT.

Records—EHT 41, Atlantic City 0-5, ACIT 2-4.

Cape May Tech 208, Wildwood 242

At Union League National

CMT: Jonathan Neiman 50, Joe Clark 50, Robert McHale 54, Emily Brown 54

W: Kelan Miller 57, Burke Fitzsimons 60, Gavin Richards 61, Gavin Burns 65

Records: CMT 3-2, Wildwood 1-4

Girls golf

From Wednesday

Central Reg. 211, Lacey Twp. 213

At Spring Meadows (par 36)

C: Mackenzie Billhiemer 49, Sofia Aliseo 56, Shay Bevins 56, Ava Grase Marotta 56

L: Madison Zrinski 47, Kendall Evans 51, Haley Austin 57, Lily Hodgson 58

Records: Central 3-0; Lacey 3-2

Girls track

From Wednesday

Oakcrest 89, Buena Regional 38

Long jump—Heather Harding O 13-11.75

Javelin—Calderone B 87-3

400 hurdles—Mazzoni B 1:12.5

100—Farmer O 12.9

1600—Catherine LaRoche O 6:05

400—Mazzoni B 1:04.1

100 hurdles—Kaylen Glover O 17.6

Triple jump—Harding O 29-11.75

Shot put—Alexia Bey O 34-3.5

Pole vault—Rowley O 7-6

800—LaRoche O 2:42

200—Farmer O 27.8

3200—Paige Aiken O 14:56

Discus—Bey O 93-3.75

Boys track

From Wednesday

Pleasantville 71, Absegami 68; Absegami 108, Holy Spirit 35; Pleasantville 77, Holy Spirit 40

400 hurdles—Irvin Marable P 1:03.4

100—Samer Miller P 10.4

1600—Ryan Kopervos A 5:03

400—Xander Roberts-Bogin P 50.2

110 hurdles—Isiah Davenport P 16.8

800—J. Flammer HS, Irum Marable III P 2:04.3

200—Miller P 22.8

3200—Kopervos A 11:38.3

4x400 relay—Pleasantville 3:26.8

Long jump—Roberts-Bogin P 20-5.5

Triple jump—Justin Jackson A 36-1

Shot put—G. St. Juste P 34-4.5

Discus—G. Wilkins A 144-4

Javelin—V. Ctorizarri P 136-8

Pole vault—R. Rodweller A 8-6

High jump—Davenport P, Jackson A 5-8.

