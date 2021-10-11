Pinelands hands Mainland girls volleyball its first loss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pinelands is the defending South Jersey Group II champion. The Wildcats are 6-3 in the tough Shore Conference B South. The Wildcats have lost to division rival Donovan Catholic (14-1) twice and have split two matches with Barnegat, another B South Rival. Pinelands lost 2-0 to top-ranked Williamstown (20-0) on Saturday with set scores of 25-18 and 25-20.

Loftus said she was excited but nervous about her streak of service points, which helped to turn the first set.

"I knew I had to help my teammates with the serves and keep this going," said Loftus, a 17-year-old senior and Waretown resident. "At that point, we were communicating better. We kept our energy up, and when we do that we always play well."

The second set started out close, but Mainland pulled away. The Mustangs led 10-9 and scored four straight points, including a kill by 6-foot-2 Kaitlyn Boggs and a point by Bella Canesi. Wilkinson cut the lead to 14-11 with a block, but the Mustangs scored two more points to make it 16-11. A kill by Mainland's Liv Leap won the set at 25-13.