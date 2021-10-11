Pinelands hands Mainland girls volleyball its first loss

LINWOOD — The action was fast both ways at the Pinelands Regional at Mainland Regional high school girls volleyball match on Monday. The nonleague match had big hits, serves and blocks, but the final rally belonged to Pinelands, which won 2-1 with a strong third set.
The Wildcats (11-4), ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, won with set scores of 25-14, 13-25 and 25-18. Previously unbeaten Mainland fell to 9-1. The Mustangs lead the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference at 6-0.
Pinelands went up 4-0 in the final set and held the lead. Mainland drew close at 4-3 and 9-7, but the Mustangs couldn't tie it. Pinelands jumped out again at 16-9 before the Mustangs stayed in it at 17-12.
Pinelands scored five straight points to go up 22-12. Mainland closed it to 22-15 and 24-18, but Caitlyn Downes hit a winning final serve for the Wildcats, which was not returned.
Jayne Wilkinson led the Wildcats with 11 kills and Emilia Savich had 10 kills. Downes had six aces and 19 digs. Arianna Loftus had 14 service points, including 10 in a row, and 15 digs. Bailey Lawrence contributed 16 assists, 12 service points and four aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 12 assists.
"We knew Mainland was undefeated and they had a really good team," Pinelands coach Kathy Bennett said. "They had really great hitters, servers and a great setter (Cadence Fitztgerald). When we were down 10-1 in the first set, Arianna Loftus had 10 straight service points for us and we settled down. We started to pass well, get blocks and serve well. After Mainland won the second set, we settled down again."
Pinelands is the defending South Jersey Group II champion. The Wildcats are 6-3 in the tough Shore Conference B South. The Wildcats have lost to division rival Donovan Catholic (14-1) twice and have split two matches with Barnegat, another B South Rival. Pinelands lost 2-0 to top-ranked Williamstown (20-0) on Saturday with set scores of 25-18 and 25-20.
Loftus said she was excited but nervous about her streak of service points, which helped to turn the first set.
"I knew I had to help my teammates with the serves and keep this going," said Loftus, a 17-year-old senior and Waretown resident. "At that point, we were communicating better. We kept our energy up, and when we do that we always play well."
The second set started out close, but Mainland pulled away. The Mustangs led 10-9 and scored four straight points, including a kill by 6-foot-2 Kaitlyn Boggs and a point by Bella Canesi. Wilkinson cut the lead to 14-11 with a block, but the Mustangs scored two more points to make it 16-11. A kill by Mainland's Liv Leap won the set at 25-13.
"Pinelands is the (South Jersey) Group II champion and we knew it would be a tough match," Mainland coach Torie Rich said. "It was definitely a playoff-caliber match. Pinelands had a great server in the first set who was hitting all the right spots. In the second set we kind of clicked. We were communicating. Our motto is 'dig deep,' and we did that in the second set."
Fitzgerald said that the match will help Mainland get ready for the Group III playoffs.
"Pinelands is a good team and we learned a lot in the match," said Fitzgerald, a 17-year-old senior from Northfield.
GALLERY Pinelands vs. Mainland girls volleyball match
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Mainland vs Pinelands volleyball
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.