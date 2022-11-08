Pinelands girls volleyball wins S.J. Group III title in 1st season in enrollment group

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Pinelands Regional High School teams competed in South Jersey Group II for many years, but the Wildcats moved up to Group III this academic year as its enrollment grew.

The Wildcats already are making noise in their new group.

Olivia Benson finished with 13 kills, 10 digs and three service points to lead the top-seeded Pinelands girls volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Mainland Regional in the South Jersey Group III championship Tuesday.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-12.

"We felt great coming in," the 18-year-old Benson said. "We were just pumped and so excited. We just wanted it so bad. We have a huge senior class. So, we all just really, really wanted it to be this year."

The Wildcats (19-8) captured the S.J. Group II in spring 2021, their first sectional title. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was played in the spring when restrictions were lessened, but there was no state tournament after sectionals.

Now, the Wildcats get to move on to the state Group III semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Colts Neck. That is the farthest the Wildcats have advanced in program history, coach Kathy Bennett said.

Pinelands is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

"It's crazy," said Bennett, who got her 150th career victory earlier this season. "We only won one other sectional title, but (the season ended there) because of COVID. So, it's exciting. The girls are excited. I am excited."

On Tuesday, the Mustangs (18-5) trailed 7-2 in the first set and soon cut their deficit to 9-7. The Wildcats then extended their lead to 19-13, but Mainland closed out the set on a 12-4 run to win 25-23. Pinelands had led 22-17 but couldn't get those last three points to reach 25.

Pinelands just needed to take "a breather and focus on our skills," Benson said.

"We just needed to calm down," said Benson, who also had three service points, one block, one assist and an ace. "The last few points, I think we were getting a little worried and stressing ourselves out."

The score was close all throughout the second set. Early on, the Mustangs would go up by two points, and then Pinelands would come within one. It remained like that until the Mustangs led 11-10. Pinelands tied the score and eventually took a 20-15 lead. Mainland cut the deficit to 23-20, but the Wildcats won 25-21 to force a deciding third set.

"We didn't serve well in the first set," said Bennett, who is in her 10th season. "And when we don't serve well, we don't play as well. I just said to them we need to serve well and be the aggressor. And that's what they did."

The Wildcats served "extremely well" in the third set, Bennett said. Pinelands came out strong and took a 13-3 lead. Mainland made a little run and cut its deficit to 21-12, but Pinelands took the next four points and won 25-12. Mainland had some trouble returning serves in the final set.

"That was great," Bennett said. "It was all them."

Caroline Moyer finished with five digs for Mainland. Bella DeRichie added four kills, four service points, four digs and two aces. Sadie Kent led the team with seven assists and five service points. Denver Obermeyer had five blocks.

Maddie Simon and Ava Jamison each had four digs. Sydney Booth added three service points. Mainland, No. 6 in the Elite 11, also reached the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals this season.

"That is a very good team," Bennett said. "Mainland is a very good team. They played their hearts out, as well. We beat a good team as well. So I am very proud of my girls."

Olivia Shertenlieb finished with a match-high 33 assists to go with two digs and two service points for Pinelands. Eva Pollak added 26 digs, eight service points and five aces. Emilia Savich had nine kills and two blocks.

Madison Houseworth added 12 digs. Jill Becker finished with 11 service points, five aces and two digs. Audrey Fuscellaro added eight service points and seven digs.

Benson has played with many of these teammates since sixth grade.

"So much better to do it at home and have a home environment where everyone is cheering for you and supporting you," Benson said of the crowded and loud gymnasium. "I just love our team this year."

"It's phenomenal," Bennett said. "We don't have a lot of hype, so for our girls to be able to pull this off and just keep winning, it's great. It's all a testament to them. They play hard and never give up. They keep striving, and this is the end result. I'm very proud of them."

Pinelands defeated Colts Neck 2-0 on Oct. 8. Bennett called Colts Neck "a phenomenal team."

"We will go there, give it our shot and play the best we can," Bennett said.