Dan Brunke made his 1,000th career assist to lead the Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a nonconference match Tuesday.

The Wildcats (17-5) won by set scores of 25-12, 25-7.

Brunke finished with 13 assists, seven service points, three aces, three digs and two kills. Ryan McCorry added 11 service points and eight aces for Pinelands, who are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Zack Kay had 10 service points and five aces. Ethan Woods added five digs, five service points and three aces. Brogan Duelly added five kills. He is two assists away from 500 on his career.

The Pirates fell to 0-14.

No. 10 Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Hammonton 0: The Eagles (15-5) won by set scores of 25-7, 25-18.

Alexander Adair had five kills. For the Blue Devils (6-15), Joe Tierno finished with eight assists. Isaac Fishman added fve kills, five digs and four assists. Brandon Chainey had five digs, three kills and two blocks.

Absegami 2, ACIT 0: The Braves (10-5) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-17.\

Xavier Vazquez led with 28 assists to go with nine service points for the winners. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added 10 kills and five digs. Chikaodi Wokocha had eight kills, and Daymeon Hallock had five. Jake Khuc had seven digs and four kills, and Dinh Yih added five digs.

ACIT fell to 10-11.

No. 11 Pleasantville 2, St. Augustine 0: The Greyhounds (14-5) win by set scores of 25014, 15-15.

Cristofer Evangelista led with 21 assists to go with five service points, three digs and two aces. Jonathan Baez added eight digs, six kills and four service points. Jeremiah Hernandez had eight kills, four digs and four service points. John Howard added seven kills, six service points and three aces. Giovanni Saavedra had six digs.

The Hermits fell to 9-9.